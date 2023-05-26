Elena Delle Donne delivers a clutch three to lift Mystics over Sky

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky Coach James Wade was a bit annoyed before Friday’s game against Washington, marveling at how the local newspaper ran a picture of Elena Delle Donne as the centerpiece photo on the day of his team’s home opener. Delle Donne, a former Sky star and two-time MVP, is now the Mystics’ headliner — and she played up to the billing in a thriller at Wintrust Arena.

In her first game in Chicago since 2019, Delle Donne dropped 25 points, including a decisive three-pointer with 22.4 seconds remaining, in the Mystics’ 71-69 win.

The key sequence came after the Mystics inbounded with 38 seconds left in a 66-66 game. Ariel Atkins broke free for a corner three-pointer that was off the mark. But Atkins chased down her own rebound and found Delle Donne, whose three-pointer made it 69-66. The Sky would never lead again.

“You just can’t rattle her,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said about Delle Donne. “They were making it hard for her to catch it, so she’s versatile enough that she can move around in different spaces and give them different looks. We were on the losing end of a couple of those shots before we got her.”

Delle Donne scored eight points during an 11-1 stretch early in the third quarter to give the Mystics a 16-point lead. It looked like the Mystics were cruising, but things quickly fell apart. Defensive lapses, turnovers and hot shooting from Marina Mabrey produced a 16-0 Chicago run that knotted the game at 53.

The Mystics answered with three-pointers from Kristi Toliver and Amanda Zahui B., but the Sky opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run to set up the dramatic finish.

In addition to Delle Donne’s clutch performance, center Shakira Austin delivered a strong game, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Delle Donne’s key three capped an encouraging shooting night for the Mystics (2-2). They came in 9 for 57 from beyond the arc from all players not named Delle Donne or Brittney Sykes but shot 41.2 percent from three-point range Friday.

“You know, I’m seasoned,” Delle Donne said. “You get older, start studying the game a little more. I watch a lot more film nowadays because my on-court time isn’t as much as when I was younger and playing a ton. As you play this game, you start to see it slower and find ways to affect the game.”

The Mystics took a 40-34 lead into intermission on the strength of an 11-0 run early in the second quarter. The second unit struggled the previous two games, but every reserve who checked in scored against the Sky (2-1). Li Meng capped the run with her first basket as a WNBA player, a three-pointer from the top of the key.

“We held our poise better down the stretch tonight,” Thibault said. “I thought our defense stayed steady even when our offense went a little sideways.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

Commissioner’s Cup

Each of the first four games were Commissioner’s Cup games for the Mystics. The Cup is an in-season competition, with players competing for a prize pool and an additional pool of money for charitable organizations. The Connecticut Sun (3-0) leads the East in the Cup standings.

Delle Donne fine

Delle Donne was fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate public comments regarding officiating, the league confirmed Wednesday evening. The Mystics star was frustrated after a physical 80-74 loss to the Sun on Sunday.

“I’m just going to say it,” Delle Donne said Sunday. “I’m so sick of being treated like a rookie with calls. If I get fined — whatever. I’ve been through too many back surgeries to — whatever. I just keep attacking, hoping that it’ll change. Hopefully it’ll change next game, but there’s really nothing you can do in those moments.”

Hines-Allen update

Myisha Hines-Allen missed her fourth consecutive game as she continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. She said Friday that she is feeling good, playing a lot of pickup ball and getting back in the groove of things but is still taking it day-to-day. The Mystics have not put a timeline on her return.

“I want to play,” Hines-Allen said with a smile. “Every game, I’m like, all right y’all. Y’all could put me in for a little bit. I don’t even bring my jersey no more. I’m really optimistic. I think hopefully coming soon that I’ll be able to play again.”

Up next

The Mystics have a week off before hosting the Dallas Wings on Friday. Washington has played the most games in the league through the opening week of the season.

