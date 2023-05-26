Nationals hold off the Royals in a 22-run slugfest

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the Washington Nationals scored a season-high eight runs in the sixth inning Friday night, almost lost their massive lead, then scored three more in the eighth to widen it again, the bullpen phone rang to request the services of … Chad Kuhl, who only recently became a reliever after posting a 9.41 ERA in five starts.

The bullpen was short after Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan each pitched Wednesday and Thursday. And before Kuhl started his very long warm-up, Patrick Corbin couldn’t quite give the Nationals seven innings against the Royals; Erasmo Ramírez couldn’t record an out behind Corbin; and Carl Edwards Jr. couldn’t finish the seventh and eighth, when Kansas City loaded the bases with one out and Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. coming up.

A 12-10 win for the Nationals will show up as just another victory on their record. The path to it, however, was much more stressful than they might have expected when the offense erupted in the sixth.

Kuhl’s seven-year career included just 17 relief appearances before Friday. This season, he had only one after Jake Irvin moved into the rotation while Kuhl spent three weeks on the injured list with a sprained big toe.

But in a pinch, Martinez asked Kuhl to paper over his team’s lack of bullpen depth. Perez, the first batter he faced, slapped an RBI single to right. Witt, who already had four hits in the game — including a single, a double, a solo homer off Corbin and a three-run homer off Ramírez — grounded into a force out that also scored a run. Then Kuhl struck out MJ Melendez to escape the inning, convening with catcher Keibert Ruiz to pat him on the chest.

No one warmed in the bullpen while the Nationals (22-29) batted in the top of the ninth. The last three outs, like the two tenuous outs before them, belonged to Kuhl. And he proved up to recording them.

To set up the late-inning madness, Lane Thomas had greeted Jordan Lyles, one of the worst starters in the majors, with his sixth career leadoff homer and his eighth homer of May. In the second spot of Washington’s order, Luis García logged a career-high six hits, including a pair of doubles in that eight-run sixth inning. Corey Dickerson rocked a three-run homer off Lyles in the sixth, ripping the game open before it tightened with Ramírez on the mound. Joey Meneses collected three hits, two of them doubles that led to runs in the sixth and eighth.

The Nationals’ bats kept coming and coming. As it turned out, in the end, their staff needed every bit of the support.

The superlatives — biggest inning of the season, García becoming the first player in team history to double twice in the same inning — wouldn’t mean much in a loss. But Kuhl, a 30-year-old righty, settled in after Perez beat him with that single to right field. He retired the next five batters he faced, closing the back-and-forth contest with a strikeout of Maikel Garcia. He threw four straight sliders to Garcia, clenching his fist after the third baseman swung through the last one.

Then Kuhl walked toward home plate for another hug with Ruiz. For the moment, in a moment he was not expecting, he certainly looked the part.

