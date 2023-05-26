Wynne, Kilfoyl lead Oklahoma State over Oregon in Super Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. — Morgyn Wynne hit a three-run home run, Lexi Kilfoyl retired the last 20 batters she faced, and sixth-seeded Oklahoma State rolled to an 8-1 win over Oregon in the first game of the Stillwater Super Regional on Thursday night.
Game 2 in the best-of-3 series is Friday.
Limited to a single by Oregon starter Morgan Scott through three innings, the Cowgirls (45-14) got a one-out homer from Kiley Naomi, her 12th, in the fourth and added runs on an error by Scott and a single by Tallen Edwards.
Wynne capped the four-run fifth with her 10th home run and Chyenne Factor singled in a run in the sixth.
Kilfoyl improved to 15-5 while Morgan fell to 13-7.
OSU beat Oregon 3-0 in its season opener in Mexico on Feb. 10.
