Wynne, Kilfoyl lead Oklahoma State over Oregon in Super Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. — Morgyn Wynne hit a three-run home run , Lexi Kilfoyl retired the last 20 batters she faced, and sixth-seeded Oklahoma State rolled to an 8-1 win over Oregon in the first game of the Stillwater Super Regional on Thursday night.

After the Ducks (38-16) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a single by Alyssa Daniell, Kilfoyl took command and finished with a three-hitter with 13 outs being groundouts. Her offense broke loose with three runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth.