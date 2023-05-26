Rose Zhang, ‘the Mozart of golf,’ is turning pro

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the heels of a record-setting amateur career, capped this week by a second straight NCAA individual women’s championship, Rose Zhang announced Friday she will turn professional, a move that brings immediate American star power to the LPGA Tour. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Zhang’s eagerly anticipated announcement, according to officials in the amateur and professional ranks of women’s golf, had been in the works for only a few days after the Stanford all-American became the first woman to claim consecutive NCAA titles.

“Wow… it’s finally happening,” Zhang posted to her Instagram page. “I am excited to announce that I am officially turning professional next week! The endless love, support and inspiration from so many people brought me to this point of my golf career.”

Zhang is scheduled to play in her first tournament as a professional at next week’s Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, courtesy of an exemption.

Not long after her announcement, the U.S. Golf Association also provided Zhang an exemption into the U.S. Women’s Open, which will be held for the first time at Pebble Beach Golf Links, beginning July 6.

Zhang also has received an exemption into August’s Women’s British Open at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England. Zhang is a three-time winner of the McCormack Medal, awarded annually by the R&A to the world’s top amateur player.

“I am truly blessed to have a packed summer schedule that includes all four of the Major Championships and want to thank @pga, @usga, @therandagolf and all of the title sponsors for such incredible opportunities at the start of my career,” Zhang wrote.

Zhang’s amateur career concluded with a comeback triumph at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., where she rallied from a four-stroke deficit at the start of the final round with a bogey-free 4-under 68, vaulting her to her eighth individual title this season, matching an NCAA record.

She also tied Lorena Ochoa with an NCAA-record dozen victories over her career. Zhang’s 12 wins are the most in Stanford history, male or female, eclipsing a record shared by Stanford luminaries Tiger Woods, Maverick McNealy and Patrick Rodgers.

“Me even being in the same sentence with Tiger Woods is just so weird and so foreign, but I couldn’t be more thankful,” Zhang, who celebrated her 20th birthday Wednesday, told reporters before the start of the NCAA championship.

Among Zhang’s many accomplishments included capturing the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, in the process setting the mark for longest time as the top-ranked amateur in the world, a position she has occupied for more than two and a half years.

Zhang has a connection to the Washington metropolitan area, winning the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville in 2020. The next year, she claimed the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase. She became the first player to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur back-to-back, in that order.

“I have no idea what records that I’m setting,” Zhang said earlier this month. “I don’t really think about those, especially when I’m playing, because part of being a high performer and part of playing well involves staying in the present.”

Zhang has appeared in a half dozen professional major championships in the last two years, making the cut in three such tournaments in 2022. Zhang’s best finish in a professional major championship is a tie for 28th at the Women’s British Open at Muirfield.

Zhang also becomes a potentially intriguing prospect for the U.S. team at the Solheim Cup, scheduled for September in Andalucia, Spain. American captain Stacy Lewis is slated to make three captain’s picks in the fall.

“I would describe her as the Mozart of golf, the Van Gogh of golf,” Stanford Coach Anne Walker told NCAA.com. “She has a stroke of genius. She has an X factor you can’t describe, you can’t teach. She just has that ability to dig deep to a place where she can do something special under immense amounts of pressure.”

