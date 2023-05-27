D.C. United falls at Toronto FC — and Wayne Rooney is not happy about it

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With time running out in the first half of a 2-1 defeat to Toronto FC on Saturday, D.C. United Coach Wayne Rooney took the unusual step of not only making changes before intermission, but making three of them. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I said to the lads at halftime, ‘I could’ve taken any of the 11 players off the field and if I had 11 changes to make, I would have,’ ” he said.

United (5-6-4) was fortunate to be trailing by just a goal against a wobbly opponent that hadn’t scored or won in weeks. The second half was better, but for the second time in eight matches, D.C. fell.

Toronto (3-5-7) received goals from 20-year-old Canadians Deandre Kerr and Kosi Thompson before United striker Christian Benteke notched his club-best seventh of the year in the 87th minute before an announced 27,065 at BMO Field in Ontario.

“I didn’t like the performance at all,” Rooney said. “We were complacent. Maybe as a team, we were thinking we’re better than what we actually are. It’s no good doing it for two, three games. You have to do it consistently, and tonight we weren’t to the level which I know we can get to.”

United faced a troubled opponent. A poor start to the season prompted Federico Bernardeschi to speak critically about Coach Bob Bradley’s tactics after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat in Austin — the club’s fourth consecutive scoreless performance.

Bradley responded by leaving Bernardeschi, the team’s scoring leader with three goals, off the game-day squad. Compatriot Lorenzo Insigne ($8.15 million) and Bernardeschi ($6.3 million) are first and fourth in MLS total compensation, respectively, but they haven’t had the major impact Toronto anticipated.

A “Ban Bob” banner appeared behind the south goal.

The hosts also remained without several injured regulars, including Jonathan Osorio and Michael Bradley.

Rooney used the same starters for the third consecutive match, despite the return of usual starters Steven Birnbaum, Taxi Fountas, Andy Najar and Pedro Santos from injuries.

But he didn’t even wait until halftime to make changes. Fountas, Najar and Santos entered.

“The first half was nowhere near the standards that we’ve set ourselves,” he said. “I could have waited till halftime, but it was more of a statement for the team that I didn’t like the first half at all.”

Toronto didn’t play like a vulnerable team. Persistent pressure had paid off in the 14th minute when Insigne served a corner kick to Kerr for an unchallenged, eight-yard header.

It ended Toronto’s goalless streak at 417 minutes and stopped D.C.'s shutout run at 210.

United struggled to build meaningful possession. The best chances of the half came late, with Sean Johnson thwarting both. The veteran goalkeeper made a reaction save on Benteke’s stab of Chris Durkin’s cross and, after Rooney’s mass substitutions, Johnson soared to his left to stop Mateusz Klich’s 26-yard free kick.

D.C. captain Russell Canouse was forced to leave after a frightening collision with C.J. Sapong in the 61st minute. Canouse spun while airborne and fell on his head. He was treated for several minutes before leaving under his own power.

The sideline doctor “deemed he wasn’t fit enough to carry on,” Rooney said, “because it looked like, for a split-second, he was motionless. We’ll assess him over the next 24, 48 hours and she how he’s progressing.”

Toronto extended the lead on a 72nd-minute counterattack. Richie Laryea sent a low cross through the penalty area. Cristian Dájome, Canouse’s replacement, couldn’t catch up to Insigne, who one-timed a cross to Thompson on the back side for a 10-yard finish.

United revved up the pressure and finally broke through in the late stage. Johnson make a fine save on Derrick Williams from close range but left the ball for Benteke to poke in.

Six minutes of stoppage time yielded additional chances but no equalizer.

Here’s what else to know about United’s loss:

Fletcher graduates

Kristian Fletcher, a 17-year-old winger, was scheduled to rejoin the team in Toronto after missing training Friday for his Landon School commencement. But with four injured players back in the mix and another match in four days, Rooney decided to let him spend the weekend with family.

O’Brien loan extension?

With the Premier League season ending Sunday, United is expected to accelerate talks with Nottingham Forest about extending midfielder Lewis O’Brien’s loan through the end of the MLS campaign. The deal is slated to expire in July.

United has the option of purchasing O’Brien’s contract, but the transfer fee, which has not been disclosed publicly, is probably beyond what D.C. is prepared to spend.

“Of course, we’d love to keep him,” Rooney said. “But ultimately, it’s up to Nottingham Forest. … It would be a huge loss if we do have to lose him.”

Up next

The season hasn’t even reached the midway point, and United has already completed the home-and-home series with Columbus, Orlando and Toronto. Another will close Wednesday, when CF Montreal visits Audi Field. On April 15, United won at Stade Saputo, 1-0, in its first meeting against its former coach, Hernán Losada.

