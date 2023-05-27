RangeGoats vs. Crushers? LIV thinks golf teams are the future.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Any golf fan trapped in a coma for the past year would be forgiven for scanning one leader board this weekend and having more than a few questions. Midway through the opening round of the LIV Golf event outside of Washington, the Cleeks stood at 7 under par, one shot ahead of the Crushers. By day’s end, though, the Iron Heads and RangeGoats had stormed back and were tied for the lead at 10 under.

LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded breakaway league that has upended the sport, is convinced that golf is a team game. The team competition is not simply a commercial quirk or a creative wrinkle; rather, it’s a core tenet of what LIV Golf wants to be, both financially and as an entertainment entity.

LIV Golf events, like the one that wraps up Sunday at Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia, feature parallel competitions — an individual tournament alongside a team competition. The 48 players in the field are divided into 12 teams. The top individual player after 54 holes earns $4 million in prize money; the best team shares a $3 million purse. The team that wins the overall season title stands to pocket $16 million — $4 million per player.

Nearing the midpoint of their first full season, LIV executives remain optimistic that the team format will catch on. It is a staple of college golf, after all, and also of premier events like the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and the Olympics. But for well over a century, golf at the highest levels has largely been played and enjoyed as an individual pursuit. While other sports — including swimming, tennis and even chess — have made pricey attempts at turning individual contests into team events, LIV is the first to test the golf fan’s appetite for a season-long team competition — whether anyone asked for it or not.

The popularity of the team format outside of the modest LIV universe is difficult to measure. Even serious golf fans would be hard-pressed to identify the HyFlyers as Phil Mickelson’s team or the RangeGoats as Bubba Watson’s squad.

On the course, each of the four-man teams wears matching gear — from the players’ bags to their shoes, in most cases. (A handful of golfers, such as Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, sport their team colors but still brandish the logos of their longtime corporate sponsors.) There is no corporate signage featuring big-name sponsors for the controversial league. But the colorful logos of the 12 teams are ever-present across the course. And the video leader boards, as well as the graphics on the LIV broadcast, feature both individual scores and team standings.

The team action can be hard to follow at times. Shotgun starts mean that all 48 golfers play at once; a team’s top three golfers comprise its total score, which means there’s potential for plenty of leader board movement from hole to hole. League executives are confident the team format will encourage players to remain competitive from the first hole through the 54th, as a player who struggles on Friday can still help push his team over the top come Sunday.

One well-known golf fan was asked this week his feelings on the team competition. “Uhh” — long pause — “it’s very” — another pause — “different,” offered former president Donald Trump, whose courses are hosting three LIV events this season. He conceded he has no favorite LIV team and roots for individual players.

But at 76 years old, Trump is not necessarily the target audience. LIV Golf fancies itself as a product for the young, and the organization says its research shows that young fans are passionate about team sports. LIV officials say that 60 percent of the spectators at LIV events are 45 or younger.

LIV has a 75 percent ownership stake in each team, with the remaining 25 percent belonging to the marquee players. Unlike last year, the teams are operating as independent franchises with their own budgets and staffing. Each has the ability to court its own sponsors and decide how it wants to divide or reinvest prize money. LIV’s hope is that each team can function as a separate entity, identify revenue streams, build value and eventually take on outside investors or ownership.

Inside the bustling merchandise tent on the LIV course, a Majesticks golf shirt sells for $100 while a Torque GC hoodie goes for $110. But attracting sponsors has not been an easy process, and only one team has taken on a corporate partner. Fireball GC, the Spanish-speaking squad captained by Sergio Garcia, sports the logo of Akron, a Mexico-based oil company.

“It's really neat to see companies like that jump on board and support the team,” the Fireballs’ Abraham Ancer said recently. “They're all in.”

Even if fans are slow to subscribe to golf as a team sport, the LIV players are almost universal in their excitement for the format. Traditionally, a golfer’s team would consist of a personal support crew: a caddie, swing coach, nutritionist, a mental coach, perhaps. While many LIV players still travel with those essential aides, some teams choose to rent large houses at LIV events and room together.

For example, the Stinger squad, a group of South Africans led by Louis Oosthuizen, has taken to hosting a nightly braai — a South African barbecue — with players rotating cooking duties. Other teams travel and practice together. They have team business meetings and swap notes about courses. The winning team typically celebrates a Sunday win with a champagne shower on stage.

“I grew up playing different sports, and in professional golf up to this point there really wasn't that locker room feel — like you didn't really have teammates,” the RangeGoats’ Talor Gooch said recently. “It's just fun having teammates that, like I say, you can talk some trash to but you can also hold accountable, that you can try to push to be better and be pushed to be better.”

LIV plans to keep the same teams from year to year, but anticipates some roster turnover. The league expects anywhere from eight to 12 new players each year, with a minimum of four players getting relegated due to performance. The top 24 individual finishers at season’s end are guaranteed a spot the following year, while those who finish Nos. 25-44 could be replaced, depending on their contract status. According to LIV officials, about half the 48-man field is not guaranteed beyond this season.

Ever the salesman, Bryson DeChambeau, captain for the Crushers, thinks fan engagement will eventually be similar to that of other team sports.

“It’s kind of like Formula 1, and you get to see us playing on a team and rooting for each other," he said, "and you can finally — just like the Capitals — you can have a bunch of people rooting for you, and not only just for you but for the team.”

