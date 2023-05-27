Luton Town completes remarkable rise from English fifth tier to Premier League

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thirty-one years ago, Luton Town was relegated from the top flight in what had been the latest chapter of its up-and-down ride through English soccer. It was demoted just as the Premier League came into formation in 1992. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Following a three-decade hiatus, the club will return to England’s top tier, competing next season in the Premier League for the first time after edging Coventry City, 1-1 (6-5 on penalties), in Saturday’s Championship playoff final.

Its victory came in what is considered the most lucrative match in global soccer because of the broadcast and business revenue that accompanies a place in the Premier League.

“It feels incredible,” Luton Manager Rob Edwards said after the game. “I’ve got to be honest, the only thing I’m thinking about now is [club captain] Tom Lockyer. … Health is the most important thing, more important than football.”

Advertisement

Lockyer collapsed on the field 12 minutes into the game. He received medical treatment and the team said he was responsive and talking to family. The club later tweeted a photo of the 28-year-old defender celebrating in a hospital room.

In his absence, Luton’s Jordan Clark netted a 23rd-minute opener before Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer equalized in the 66th minute. The teams played through a goalless extra time period. Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo sent a decisive penalty kick over the crossbar in the sudden-death shootout.

Ethan Horvath, a U.S. international on loan from Nottingham Forest, started in goal for Luton.

Burnley and Sheffield United will join Luton next season in the Premier League. Burnley returns to the top flight after it was relegated last year. Sheffield United returns after its 2021 demotion.

Advertisement

Luton’s feat caps a nine-year journey marked by financial hardship, which began with the team playing in England’s fifth tier. Luton is the first club to go from the top tier to outside the English Football League (the three levels below the Premier League) and back.

As a result, its infamous 10,356-seat stadium at Kenilworth Road, located 35 miles north of London, will be the Premier League’s smallest next year. The stadium has commanded nearly as much conversation as the team, given its cramped accommodations, including a metal stairway that leads fans over neighboring residents’ backyards.

Luton Town have just won the Championship play-off final.



This is the entrance to our stadium.



Incredible to think this ground will be in the Premier League next season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QPV3ocSYMN — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 27, 2023

The club is planning a bigger venue scheduled for completion in 2026, at which point it hopes to still be competing in the top tier.

“I’ve completed football! I’ll retire this summer,” midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, who has played for Luton at every stage of its resurgence, told reporters.

“It’s been a journey, through the highs and lows but you’ve got to believe in yourself. Here I am, a Premier League player.”

GiftOutline Gift Article