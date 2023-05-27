As the A’s try to leave town, the Rays are taking a different approach

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For years, two Major League Baseball franchises have operated with their bags half-packed. One of them, the Oakland Athletics, has done everything it can to prove it cannot afford to stay in its current market, and is now doing everything it can to leave. The other, the Tampa Bay Rays, has done everything it can to prove baseball can thrive in its current market, and is doing everything it can to stay.

Both would like to have stadium deals finalized by the start of 2024 — the A’s because MLB has threatened to withhold revenue-sharing money if they don’t secure a less dilapidated home by January, the Rays because their lease ends after the 2027 season and they know just how long these things can take. But their paths continue to diverge as the summer approaches, and not just because the A’s have compiled the worst team in baseball this season while the Rays have the best.

The Athletics, led by owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval, have done the equivalent of going all in on a mediocre hand. Just last month, they announced they had signed a binding agreement to purchase land just off the Las Vegas Strip on which they would build a stadium and mixed-use development, pending the approval of $500 million in public funds to help them. The announcement virtually guaranteed a move from Oakland, despite years of what Kaval said were legitimate negotiations with the city for a new ballpark there.

Within a few weeks, reports surfaced that the A’s had broken free of that binding agreement and agreed to purchase land on the Strip where the famed Tropicana Hotel is now located, reduced their ask for public funding, and planned to build a ballpark there instead. On Wednesday, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) announced a tentative funding deal with the team. On Friday, the A’s issued a press release featuring renderings of the proposed ballpark with a retractable roof, even though a bill approving the $380 million in public funding that ballpark would require had not yet been introduced to the Nevada legislature.

The bill was finally introduced late Friday, but no hearing has been scheduled yet. The legislature breaks until 2025 on June 5, giving lawmakers just about a week to discuss and vote on the bill, lest they require a special session to do so instead.

But Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters this week that the deal must be approved before MLB’s franchise owners can vote on relocation. The next owners’ meetings are in mid-June. The A’s would need 23 votes to approve the move. Kaval said last month the team plans to keep the name Athletics and to keep its Class AAA affiliate in Las Vegas if it moves.

“It’s possible that a relocation vote could happen as early as June,” Manfred told reporters from multiple outlets, including the East Bay Times, this week. “It’s really now a question of getting a finalized financing package that would allow them to build on that site. It’s very difficult to have a timeline for Oakland until there’s actually a deal to be considered.”

The Rays, meanwhile, have not yet settled on a future home. Like the A’s, who were negotiating with the city of Oakland as they pursued options in Las Vegas, the Rays are having talks with multiple municipalities. Unlike the A’s, who Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao (D) said did not negotiate with the city “as a true partner,” the Rays do not seem to be fostering the same ill will as they explore their options.

The Rays have tried multiple times to build a new ballpark in St. Petersburg, Fla. They explored the possibility of a ballpark in Tampa. When those initiatives fell through, they proposed a widely panned plan to split their home schedule between Montreal and the Tampa area, one MLB ultimately told them in 2019 would not be feasible.

But team president Matt Silverman told The Washington Post this week that the market has evolved since the coronavirus pandemic drew people fleeing pandemic-related restrictions and higher taxes to the area. He said the team has seen television ratings improve and attendance numbers climb this season, and its belief is investment in a long-term home in the Tampa area will let the Rays reap the rewards of a growing market later.

So now the team is in serious discussions with St. Petersburg, Tampa and their respective county governments to determine where they will be able to get the right amount of public funding to make a new stadium affordable to owner Stuart Sternberg.

Earlier this year, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch (D) chose the Rays and their development partner Hines to develop the area around Tropicana Field into a new stadium surrounded by mixed-use facilities. That development would also include affordable housing and other community-focused investments in an effort to acknowledge the history of the historically Black neighborhood in which it is located, one razed when a highway was built through it a half-century ago.

If the Rays had their choice, they would probably choose Tampa over St. Petersburg because it is more easily accessible. Their talks with Tampa, Silverman said, are slightly behind those with St. Petersburg, in part because Tampa has already shelled out public funding to support the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and may not have as much financial backing to offer.

The city that seems most ready to offer funding is Orlando, which emerged in the past month thanks to a plan from Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams for a $1.7 billion stadium that comes with public funding already promised. Silverman said a move to Orlando is not out of the question, in part because Orlando is still in the Rays’ market and wouldn’t necessarily require a full-fledged relocation. But the likeliest destination still seems to be their current home in St. Petersburg, pending a financing agreement with the city and Pinellas County — and MLB approval of any debt the Rays might need to incur to make their financial contribution to the project.

Silverman said the Rays hope to have a deal in place this summer, though the organization has hoped to have a deal in place for years now. Sternberg, their owner, told the Tampa Bay Times in March that if a deal is not in place by the end of this year, there is probably not a deal to be done in the Tampa area. But Sternberg has been clear that he does not want to relocate the franchise. Unlike the A’s, for whom the plan always seemed to include a future somewhere other than Oakland, the Rays are hopeful they can finally commit to a long-term stay.

