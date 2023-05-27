Luis García ties Nationals record with a six-hit game

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luis García’s first double in the sixth, the one that started an eight-run rally Friday, would have been a home run in more than half of the league’s ballparks, according to Statcast, which also noted it as one of three hits for García that traveled 102 mph or faster in the game. And his second double of the inning, the one that snuck inside the third base line, was less analytically sound but did bring in two runs, showing how his contributions came in all shapes and sizes on a career night.

García finished with six hits against the Kansas City Royals, tying a club record first set by Anthony Rendon. He also became the first player in team history to whack two doubles in the same inning. He also slapped five of his six hits the other way, which counted for something, too, even if it didn’t count for as much as having six hits — yes, six hits — in six at-bats in the span of just nine innings.

Everything came up Luis García at Kauffman Stadium. He also made a handful of sharp plays at second base.

Advertisement

“It actually wasn’t with the offense or the at-bats," García, 23, said through a team interpreter when asked when he knew this game was different. “It was more on the defensive side. When I was out there and just fielding balls ... that’s special.”

Rhythm comes from wherever players say it does. But from the start Friday, before he jogged to the middle of the infield, García looked totally locked in. In his first at-bat, he ripped Jordan Lyles’s high change-up for a 103.6-mph single. In his second plate appearance, Lyles tried to jam him with a first-pitch cutter and he ripped it for an even harder hit.

So far this season, García has made considerable strides in improving what was once an overly aggressive plate approach. Last year, he ranked in the first percentile for walk rate, third percentile for chase rate, 29th percentile for hard-hit percentage, 35th percentile for whiff rate and 42nd percentile for strikeout rate, burying his flashes of potential with too many head-scratching at-bats. Through 186 plate appearances in 2023, he’s in the 27th percentile for walk rate, 63rd for chase rate, 28th for hard-hit percentage, 90th for whiff rate and 95th percentage for strikeout rate.

Advertisement

That’s almost a complete 180. The catch, at least to this point, is that his average launch has dropped — from 5.5 to 2.7 — and his hard-hit percentage has yet to jump. But García is making much better swing decisions, which was a major goal for him and the Nationals’ staff ahead of his first full season in the majors. In turn, his underlying statistics suggest more production will come if he continues in his current direction.

Maybe Friday’s 12-10 victory will be the start, the date looked back on if García unlocks his power and starts elevating hard contact. Did those five opposite-field hits, including two doubles and three singles, tell him anything about his swing?

“That says a lot,” García said. “That’s my whole approach every at-bat: Try to stay up the middle and go the other way, as well. It [says] a lot about my body positioning, just being with good balance. And it says a lot because that’s what I’m trying to do every at-bat.”

GiftOutline Gift Article