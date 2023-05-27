Nationals own the sixth inning (again) and beat the Royals (again)

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If every inning were the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium for the Washington Nationals, their hitters might grow tired of running around the bases. To be clear, that would be the case for most clubs. The fifth and sixth — when starters slow down, when low-leverage relievers get loose — is a tough time for subpar pitching staffs. And the Royals entered Saturday with the second-worst team ERA in the majors.

In turn, the Nationals scored four sixth-inning runs on their way to a 4-2 win. Five of their eight hits came in the sixth. Coupled with Friday’s midgame explosion, they have 12 sixth-inning runs in the series, fueling the bid for their first three-game sweep since June 2021. Against starter Brady Singer and left-handed reliever Josh Taylor, Washington’s first six batters reached base in the sixth. Jeimer Candelario singled, Corey Dickerson doubled him in, Keibert Ruiz singled Dickerson in, switching to the left side to beat Taylor, then Dominic Smith singled, Alex Call walked and CJ Abram brought them both in with a double over the right-fielder’s head.

After the rally, the Royals ranked last in the league with a 9.00 ERA in the sixth, according to TruMedia, almost two runs higher than the Oakland Athletics, the next closest team. The Nationals (23-29) have accounted for almost a fourth of the 53 runs the Royals have allowed in that inning. And though Washington’s pitchers rank 26th in the sixth at 5.54, reliever Mason Thompson did shave that number by throwing two scoreless behind starter Josiah Gray. Carl Edwards Jr., Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan then followed to finish the job. The Nationals improved to 12-12 on the road.

For the second straight outing, Gray struggled with his control, walking three Royals, and was hooked after four innings and 91 pitches. He needed 34 pitches to get through the fourth alone, leaving the bases loaded when Nick Pratto lined out to center. There were bright spots in how he limited Kansas City (15-38) without his best stuff. He even struck out Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia with four-seam fastballs in the zone, a pitch that led to a lot of trouble when Gray struggled in 2022.

But more than anything, Gray was inefficient when the Nationals needed length from him. He was picked up by the bullpen and one good inning’s worth of offense.

Saturday’s outburst was foreshadowed by a lot of hard contact against Singer. Before the sixth, the Nationals had six batted balls that traveled at least 100 mph. Two of them, hit by Candelario and Lane Thomas, jumped off the bat at a cool 108. So when Candelario started the sixth with a lined single, it felt more like an inevitability than a narrative shift. A batter later, Dickerson found the left-center gap for his 1,000th career hit, then scored when Ruiz rolled a single through the middle.

Once four were across, Royals Manager Matt Quatraro called for righty Carlos Hernández to limit the damage. He retired Thomas, Luis García and Joey Meneses in order, leaving men on second and third, pushing Washington toward 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position. It turns out that, to be successful in the sixth, it helps to bring in the guy who touches 102 mph and has struck out 12.2 batters per nine innings. The Nationals just pounced when they had the chance.

