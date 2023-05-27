Oakland Mills pulls off a Maryland 2A track sweep — in different ways

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the Oakland Mills boys, another Maryland 2A track and field title never was in doubt. The girls had to dig deep for a repeat. With four events to go, the Scorpions girls trailed Friendly by two points and were tied with Kent Island. But a victory in the 4x100-meter relay and second-place finishes in the 4x400 and high jump left the Scorpions with 85 points, far outdistancing Friendly (57) and Kent Island (55).

“We got a lot of confidence,” Coach Renato Gonzales said of the girls’ team. “It came down to the wire, but we were very confident heading into the 4x100.”

In addition to the 4x100, Oakland Mills won the 4x200 and triple jump, with sophomore Alicia Hall leaping 37 feet 8.25 inches.

“To be where we are today, I feel like this is very deserved,” said senior Oluwasemilore Olakunle, who ran on the two winning sprint relays and placed second in the 100 hurdles. “Everyone on this team is hard-working, and we push each other to be the best we can be.”

The boys, meanwhile, finished with 139 points, leagues ahead of Glenelg (47) and Liberty (36). It was the Scorpions’ third straight outdoor title on the boys’ side, including one in 3A.

“You have to be really, really fast to get on this team,” Coach Chris Brewington said. “You see the boys are a senior-heavy team, but those guys who are at home are still very, very, fast. They would be on everyone else’s relays. That’s what makes this team so great — the competition.”

The boys’ team won eight of 18 events. Senior sprinter Shane King won the 100 (10.96 seconds) and 200 (21.91), Abdur Hassan finished first in the 300 hurdles (38.97), Ethan Aidam won the 3,200 (9 minutes 35.19 seconds) and Xavier Doctor paced the 400 (48.29). The Scorpions also won three relays, including the 4x100 in a 2A record 42.03.

“I’m not used to winning,” Doctor said. “Last year, I always came in second or third, so it was nice to finally actually win and to just do it with this team. Being with them is great.”

In 1A, Largo was the top area team, with its girls finishing third and its boys fifth.

