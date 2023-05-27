Patuxent falls to Parkside in return to the Md. 2A baseball title game

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For a second straight season, Patuxent had to reckon with the end of its campaign with a loss in the Maryland 2A state championship game. Only this time, following Saturday’s season-ending 3-1 defeat to Parkside, the Panthers’ nine seniors found kinship through hardship. Catcher Kaleb Elliott located the right shoulder of outfielder Cam Bott. Designated hitter George Libby crouched near first base before teammates came to his side. As the Rams (20-4-1) mobbed one another in front of their dugout at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, the Panthers (21-5) hugged Patuxent Coach Keith Powell.

“It’s hard,” said Elliott, who finished with two of the Panthers’ four hits.

“We’ve known each other since I could first walk,” said senior left-hander Ryan Moran, who pitched six solid innings. “I just love these guys, man.”

Patuxent entered the season replete with talent and motivation after falling short in last year’s title game. With the smallest enrollment in their conference, the Panthers have long played with a chip on their shoulder. This team was further fueled by a loss in last year’s final. But identifying leadership was another matter.

By the time May rolled around, they had found their voices. Seniors such as Moran and Elliott, with plenty of postseason experience, provided a calming hand to the talented underclassmen who will lead Patuxent next season.

“It’s the difference between winning and losing in high school sports,” Powell said before the game of senior leadership. “And we made it back.”

“This is the best senior class this school has ever had,” he added afterward.

Though Patuxent had powered through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the Rams had done the same against their competition on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Uncharacteristically, the Panthers’ troubles started early. Patuxent managed just a single hit in the first three innings, struggling against Parkside senior right-hander Aidan Brinsfield, who finished with 12 strikeouts. And though the Rams’ offense also took some time to hum, a pair of singles gave the team a 1-0 lead in the third before No. 9 hitter Tyler Janeski added an RBI single in the fourth for a two-run cushion.

Patuxent senior Nick Boswell cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, singling before shrewd base running led him home on a dropped third strike. But the Rams also showed a knack for small-ball, getting an insurance run in the sixth with a sacrifice bunt.

The Panthers stranded runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning and went hitless in the seventh.

Still, the team’s chemistry offered plenty of consolation.

“This team is everything,” Moran said. “These are my friends, the people I spend every day with. I’ve become, I think, a great person because of these guys. I owe them everything.”

