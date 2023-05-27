At Md. 4A/3A track meet, River Hill girls ride twins, Bowie finds strength

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While training with the Bullseye Running Club, Larasia Buckner met Lauren and Marella Virmani. Buckner knew the Virmanis were special the first time she saw them run. “They’re absolutely incredible,” said Buckner, a River Hill senior who, along with the Virmani twins, helped the Hawks to the 3A title. “Their power in this sport is crazy — they’re very good and very talented. I’m so proud of them.”

At the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, Marella Virmani set a personal record in the 800 meters (2 minutes 14.24 seconds) and 1,600 (4:53.71, the fastest time in Maryland this spring), placing first in both. Lauren Virmani had a personal record and placed third in the 1,600 (4:56.90) and second in the 3,200 (10:54.51). The twins, both freshmen, also competed on the 4x800 relay team that won gold (9:33.41). The two earned a combined 59 of the Hawks’ 62 points.

River Hill Coach Donnie Richmond calls the Virmanis “the Wonder Twins” but was quick to note Saturday that they are not a solo act.

“Although [Lauren and Marella] scored a lot of essential points,” Richmond said, “the team came together to support and to build around them to win a team title. We’re very thankful with the way it came about and how it came to fruition.”

Northern finished second with 55 points, and Springbrook was third with 47.

“This is really big for us as a team,” River Hill senior Soleil Henrickson said. “Us encouraging each other throughout the entire season brought us all together as a family. I’m really proud of us for making this far.”

In the boys’ 3A meet, Thomas Johnson (56 points) narrowly beat Frederick (51.75). Digital Harbor finished third with 42 points.

In the boys’ 4A meet, Bowie bounced back from a tough indoor season to win its first outdoor state title since 2014.

“These boys didn’t win anything [in the indoor season] — we got beat every single week,” Coach Dana Samuel said of the Bulldogs, who finished sixth in the state indoor meet. “But they stood up and they came back and made a commitment to say, ‘This is what we want.’ They did the work every single week and they showed up and they got better and better. Man, I’m so proud of them.”

After struggling in the winter, Samuel preached about the importance of mental toughness. She told the team that they needed to be consistent with their thought process and to be undeterred by negative thoughts.

The message resonated. The Bulldogs (61 points) outpaced Seneca Valley (48) and Severna Park (43.5).

“Her message to us,” senior J’Marcus Hines said, “was basically: We’re going to keep our heads down. We’re going to let teams talk. We worked at practice every day, we did what Coach told us to do. We just trusted her and it guided us to where we are.”

Hines, who transferred to Bowie from Hammond, was on two gold medal-winning relay teams — 4x200 (1:27.13), 4x400 (3:16.94) — and finished second in 300 hurdles (39.30).

Bowie could return next season as a favorite; the championship roster will lose just one senior.

On the girls’ 4A side, Urbana won with 82.5 points. C.H. Flowers was second with 63 points, and Blake finished third with 57.

