Prange's RBI single in the 7th helps Alabama force Game 3 at Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ashley Prange hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, Montana Fouts threw 2 2/3 innings of no-hit relief and No. 5 seed Alabama beat Northwestern 2-1 Saturday night to force a decisive Game 3 at the Tuscaloosa Super Regional. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alabama (43-20), which lost 3-1 on Friday in Game 1, plays the Wildcats on Sunday with the winner advancing to the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

Larissa Preuitt led off the seventh inning with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kristen White and scored the go-ahead run on a grounder up the middle by Prange.

No. 12 seed Northwestern (42-12) had its eight-game win streak snapped.

Pange led off the game with a double, moved to third on Jenna Johnson’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a sac fly to right by Bailey Dowling to give Alabama a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

White robbed Maeve Nelson of a would-be homer to center in the bottom of the fourth to preserve Alabama’s 1-0 lead. The Wildcats tied it in the fifth, however, when Skyler Shellmyer scored on Jordyn Rudd’s single.

Rudd and Hannah Cady hit back-to-back two-out singles before Cuchran walked to load the bases in the bottom of the third but Alabama starter Jaala Torrence struck out Angela Zedak looking to end the threat. Torrence gave up seven hits, two walks and a run with four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Fouts (24-10) came on in relief with two on and one out in the fifth inning and retired eight straight Northwestern, with three strikeouts, to get the win.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25No.

GiftOutline Gift Article