MIAMI — Derrick White skipped around the court, as thousands of hearts inside Kaseya Center shattered. He motioned wildly, emphatically with his right index finger, an attempt to will the call as a made basket, while Miami Heat players gestured their own hopes, waving and pleading “no good.” Officials huddled and agreed — that yes, White’s tip-in with 0.2 seconds remaining counted. He then disappeared into a mob of green. Only the frizzly curls sprouting from his black headband could be seen in those moments after he entered Boston Celtics lore.

When White crashed the boards Saturday night, he sent the Eastern Conference finals on a collision course with destiny. Behind his game-winner, which completed the Celtics’ 104-103 shocker over the Heat for their third straight win, the series will now come down to Game 7 on Monday back in Boston. What started as a compelling plot — the whole business about an eighth-seeded team, the Heat, making the conference finals after they roared to a 3-0 lead — is now playing out as one of the most epic playoff series the league has produced.

Boston, seeded second but on the verge of becoming the first team in NBA history to win a seven-game series after losing the first three, can accomplish something 150 other teams could not. Their new leading man: a role player whose previous viral moment this postseason might have been getting roasted for his hairline by the Inside the NBA crew.

Miami is slowly seeing its fairy-tale run unravel into night terrors that might haunt its players for the rest of their lives. The Heat’s central character: Jimmy Butler, a superstar with a bona fide playoff reputation who recently has wilted under the bright lights.

The drama has never felt more genuine. And it all plays out on sport’s greatest stage: Game 7. One team will end Monday night celebrating a trip to the NBA Finals. The other will end its season feeling cursed on its way to the saddest summer vacation a millionaire could have. It should be the kind of moment that obliterates Game 7s of previous conference finals — because any self-respecting basketball fan has already canceled their plans on Memorial Day.

The moment is that big. No matter how dry White wants to make it sound.

“We’re just happy we won,” said White, who didn’t use the postgame podium as a victory lap. Instead, he wore a team-issued hoodie and looked bored while resting his face on the palm of his left hand.

“However we got to get it done, we got it done, and now it’s on to Game 7,” he said.

White would fail as a hype man for the league’s biggest game of the season. Good thing his game speaks loud enough.

“We drew up a play, and I was one option,” Celtics all-star Jayson Tatum said. “[Jaylen Brown] was an option, but the guy that was on the ball kind of went with me. D-White passed it to [Marcus] Smart. I thought that shot was good. It kind of went in and out, and y’all saw the rest. D-White made a hell of a play.”

When we Google “wildest finishes in NBA history,” video from the sixth game of the 2023 Eastern Conference finals will pop up. The clip will start with White receiving the ball from official Josh Tiven with 3.0 seconds left in the game. Then it will show him making the inbounds pass to Smart. And since White flashes to the left corner for the designed play but doesn’t stay there, the action will continue with Smart missing the difficult, turnaround jumper while White moves along the baseline. Finally, we’ll relive watching the 6-foot-4 White leap for the putback just before the lights around the rim blaze red. And we still may not believe it.

“Derrick White, like a flash of lightning just came out of nowhere and saved the day, man,” Brown raved. “It was just an incredible play.”

“Ooh-whee. Oh, my God. That was incredible,” Tatum crowed. “I’m still like in disbelief. That s--- was crazy.”

“We knew the series wasn’t going to be easy. People act like we’re shocked that we’re in dogfight with the Boston Celtics,” Heat center Bam Adebayo countered. “But first to four [wins].”

As simple as Adebayo made the task sound — the Heat must now win on the road for the third time this series — it’s just the right motivation to carry his team. Anything more than this mantra should be shelved. Because enough with the guarantees, Miami.

Confidence comes naturally with this group; having survived a rocky regular season, a host of injuries and near-elimination in the play-in. But the results from the past three games suggest Miami hasn’t backed up its talk.

First, it was Butler after the loss in Game 5 making this prediction: “… knowing that we can and we will win this series. We’ll just have to close it out at home.”

Although Butler swished the three free throws that pulled Miami ahead with 3.0 seconds remaining, he looked out of sorts offensively all night. He played tentatively. He paused after dribbling into the defense. He hesitated when he got to the paint. He turned his back to the basket and passed out to teammates, chewing up precious seconds on the shot clock. To put it plainly, he was not “Playoff Jimmy.” In Game 6, Butler scored a team-high 24 points but missed 16 of his 21 attempts from the floor.

“I just missed shots. I’ve just got to make them. Continually hit the open guy. Stay aggressive. Continue to lead the way for our guys,” Butler said. “They definitely follow my lead; I will say that. They follow Bam’s lead as well, but especially me. So if I’m levelheaded through the good and through the bad, they will be, as well. So I’m going to smile. I’m going to go home and play some spades. I don’t care what nobody say. Everything going to be okay.”

Butler muted his big talk with a more chill vibe. That was okay, since Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra chose to pick up where his star had left off the previous game and make a bold statement of his own.

“This is one hell of a series. At this time right now, I don’t know how we are going to get this done, but we are going up there and get it done,” Spoelstra said. “And that’s what the next 48 hours is about.”

Now, we buckle up for Game 7. All because of an unlikely man of the hour cast as his team’s champion. Not all heroes wear capes. Derrick White prefers a headband.

