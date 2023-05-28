Everton pulls out a win to avoid relegation on last day of the season

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the end of the final day of the Premier League season, Everton squeaked past Bournemouth, 1-0, managing to avoid top-flight relegation for the first time since 1950-51. The victory left fans looking more relieved than exuberant, with disappointment left to Leicester City and Leeds, which joined Southampton in the final spots in the standings. Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United entered the day having already secured the top four spots in next season’s Champions League.

Everton had to withstand 10 taut injury-time minutes that Manager Sean Dyche said felt like “47. … It was a hideous game,” he told Sky Sports. “No manager wants that game. You have to find some twisted way to enjoy it. At the end of the day, that’s a horrible game for all concerned. but it’s fantastic when you come through it and get the job done.”

Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in the 57th minute, and from there, it was a matter of just holding on for dear life at Goodison Park — and doing a little scoreboard watching, as Leeds fell, 4-1 to, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester beat West Ham United, 2-1.

Dyche said the win “means a lot to me because I took over what was called a broken club. It’s not broken. It has its cracks, but it’s not broken. We’ve shown that. … I told the players we shouldn’t be in this state [fighting to hold off relegation] and we’ve got to learn from that. … [It was] a magic day, but at the end of the day we shouldn’t be in this shape.”

Everton faces head winds off the field, where financial losses of roughly $460 million between 2018 and 2021 were more than three times higher than a cap imposed by the league. In March, the Premier League charged the club with breaking its cost-control rules and assigned an independent arbitrator empowered to assess possible penalties.

Against that backdrop, Dyche, who took over in January, measures the team’s fledgling progress. “You’re only a big club if you do big-club things, and that’s what we’ve got to change,” he told Sky. “This is a big club, and we’ve got to get it back to being that.”

