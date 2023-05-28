Nationals promote top prospect James Wood to Harrisburg Senators

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals have promoted top prospect James Wood to the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, according to three people familiar with the situation. The move comes after Wood, a 20-year-old outfielder, collected nine hits and three home runs in his last three games with the high Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks. Wood is expected to join the Senators ahead of a matchup with the Reading Phillies on Sunday.

He was one of the five prospects netted in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade last summer, joining MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana. A left-handed hitter, Wood leaves Wilmington with a .293 average, .392 on-base percentage and .580 slugging percentage (.972 OPS), including eight homers and five triples. But maybe most remarkably, he has a 1.342 OPS in 22 home games — a feat, considering the Blue Rocks play in a very pitcher-friendly park.

Throughout spring training, Nationals officials predicted Wood could move fast through their system because of his feel for the strike zone. And while he struck out a good bit with Wilmington — 49 times in 42 contests — that was at least partly due to his selective plate approach. Wood’s rise up the prospect rankings has been fueled by him carefully, painstakingly picking which pitches to hit.

That pursuit will now continue with the Senators. The majors are just two steps away.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article