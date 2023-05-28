Ukrainian player booed at French Open after shunning Belarusian star

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After refusing to shake hands Sunday with her Belarusian opponent, No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, following their French Open match, Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk heard some boos from the crowd at Roland Garros in Paris. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kostyuk, 20, subsequently told reporters that the fans who booed her should feel “embarrassed,” and she said she has no respect for Sabalenka.

A native of Kyiv ranked 39th in the world, Kostyuk has made it clear that in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, she wants as little as possible to do with fellow players from Russia and Belarus. Kostyuk said in January that it’s not enough for such players to say they are opposed to the war in general because it implies that there might be some in Ukraine who desired the conflict. At last year’s U.S. Open, she declined the traditional post-match handshake with Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka, and Kostyuk did the same in March with Russia’s Anastasia Potapova after a match in Miami.

“Obviously there is tension,” Kostyuk said in Miami. “We’re not friends. We are at war at the moment.”

Kostyuk and Sabalenka said Sunday that following the latter’s straight-sets win in the first round, they were surprised by the reaction to the snub. Sabalenka, who was seen asking the chair umpire about the booing, said she initially thought it might have been directed at her.

Sabalenka defeated Kostyuk in the French Open today but she was again denied a handshake by her opponent.



The pair had played previously and the Ukrainian had refused to shake hands with the Belarusian, due to Belarus’ support of Russia's war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ZY8161yrwB — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 28, 2023

“We all know Ukrainian girls will not shake hands with us,” Sabalenka said at a post-match news conference, “so it’s kind of not a surprise for us, but probably for the public today was surprised. They saw it as disrespect to me as a player, so that’s why it was booing to her.”

The 25-year-old winner of this year’s Australian Open went on to state her opposition to the war in Ukraine, but without pointing to specific culpability for its outbreak.

“About the war situation,” Sabalenka told reporters, “I said it many, many times: Nobody in this world — Russian athletes, Belarusian athletes — support the war. Nobody. How can we support the war? Normal people will never support it.

“Why do we have to go loud and say those things?” she continued. “This is like, ‘One plus one is two,’ you know? Of course we don’t support war. And if you could affect the war in any way, if we could stop it, we would do it, but unfortunately it’s not in our hands.”

To Kostyuk, Sabalenka wasn’t doing enough with her “big platform.”

“I think by speaking out, she can send a message,” Kostyuk, who won her first WTA title this year in Austin, said of the Belarusian star. “… Just to reject her responsibility on having an opinion on the most important things in the world, I cannot respect that.”

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk renewed her criticism of Aryna Sabalenka after refusing to shake the Belarusian's hand following their first-round match. Kostyuk was booed by the crowd and said afterwards: 'when the war is over, they will not feel nice about what they did' pic.twitter.com/S0vNbV7UFk — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) May 28, 2023

Situated north of Ukraine and with a southern border not far from Kyiv, Belarus has not sent troops into the fray but has served as an important staging ground for Russian forces. It signed an agreement last week to store tactical nuclear weapons controlled by Russia in its territory. Belarus’s authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, is considered a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wimbledon banned Belarusian players, as well as those from Russia, in 2022 but will allow them this year provided they compete under a neutral flag, do not express support for the war and do not accept sponsorship from Russian or Belarusian state-backed entities.

France, as part of the European Union, is among the countries that have imposed sanctions against Belarus for its role in the invasion. Some at Roland Garros on Sunday, however, seemed to be expressing disapproval of what they may have considered a lack of sportsmanship on the part of Kostyuk.

“What happened today, I have to say I didn’t expect it,” she said (via tennis.com). “I did not, but I have no reaction to it. People should be, honestly, embarrassed, but this is not my call.”

“I want to see people react to it in 10 years, when the war is over,” Kostyuk added. “I think they will not feel really nice about what they did.”

