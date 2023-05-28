Michael Winger loves to build. He’ll get his chance with the Wizards.

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Whenever a Lego set shows up at his Manhattan Beach home, Michael Winger gets as excited as his 5-year-old daughter. During his 18-year NBA career, Winger, the new president of Monumental Basketball and the Washington Wizards, has worked on memorable roster-building efforts involving some of the NBA’s biggest stars. The Ohio native broke in with the Cleveland Cavaliers during LeBron James’s first tenure, moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder when it was cultivating a young core around Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, and landed with the Los Angeles Clippers as ambitious owner Steve Ballmer led a push for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

As all three organizations evolved into consistent winners that fell short of their championship aspirations, Winger came to realize he was most excited by the early stages of the planning and development process. The little colored bricks from Denmark helped confirm his ingrained preference.

“You open the box and typically the Lego pieces come in four or five numbered cellophane packs,” Winger said by telephone Thursday. “You open the first pack and that’s basically the foundation of the structure. You open the second pack, and that’s like the walls and whatever else. I really love helping my daughter with the first two or three packs, and then I get bored out of my mind by pack number five.”

The Wizards, trapped in a losing cycle without a clear direction for the past five years, have tapped Winger to do exactly that type of foundational work. By NBA standards, the Wizards are a big lift, as they haven’t won 50 games or reached the Eastern Conference finals since 1979. Winger’s hiring represents the organization’s first major regime change in two decades; longtime executive Ernie Grunfeld was succeeded in 2019 by Tommy Sheppard, his deputy, who was fired in April shortly after Washington finished with a 35-47 record.

Yet Washington represents a logical next step for the 43-year-old Winger, who got his first taste of professional sports while a law student at the University of Maryland by working for MLB agent Ron Shapiro in Baltimore. His steady rise from Cavaliers intern to Clippers general manager exposed him to a range of philosophies, from the urgency of assembling a winner around a young James in Cleveland to Oklahoma City’s careful approach. Now that the Clippers have landed their franchise players and are set to open a billion-dollar arena in 2024, Winger was ready to crack open a new box.

“I wouldn’t want a ready-made organization,” he said. “That’s not very exciting. It’s going to be a matter of establishing a culture and creating an identity that we can latch onto and carry into the next half-decade. Sometimes, change for the sake of change accelerates progress.”

The path to Washington

Winger grew up in Elyria, Ohio, about 30 minutes west of Cleveland at a relatively prosperous time for the local sports scene. The NFL’s Browns were playoff mainstays in the late-1980s thanks to quarterback Bernie Kosar, Cleveland’s MLB team made two World Series appearances in the mid-1990s and the Cavaliers, with Mark Price and Brad Daugherty, were regular foils for Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. Together, Cleveland’s teams stoked Winger’s interest in a professional sports career.

Though he enjoyed typical childhood pursuits — taking neighborhood bike rides, collecting baseball cards, catching lightning bugs in jars — Winger didn’t have a relationship with his father and was raised primarily by his mother, Heidi, who held jobs as a secretary, a cashier and a nurse to make ends meet. When Winger was 15, his uncle and aunt, who lived nearby, took him into their home to shepherd him toward college with a more stable and disciplined environment.

Winger graduated from Miami University in Ohio and the University of Toledo’s law school, where he dreamed about becoming a sports agent and dug into the nuances of contracts. To work more closely with Shapiro, his Baltimore-based mentor, Winger studied at the University of Maryland Law School as he finished up his second law degree. In 2003, Shapiro traveled to San Antonio to counsel R.C. Buford, Gregg Popovich and the Spurs’ front office on some upcoming negotiations, and he brought Winger along for the ride.

The camaraderie of San Antonio’s group — which included future NBA general managers Sam Presti, Danny Ferry and Lance Blanks — proved more appealing to Winger than the isolated life of an agent. When Ferry was named general manager of the Cavaliers in 2005, he offered Winger an internship with his hometown team. Winger accepted the offer with Shapiro’s blessing, moved into his grandparents’ basement and aided Ferry’s aggressive efforts to fill out James’s supporting cast.

The resulting era of Cavaliers basketball produced two 60-win teams and a trip to the 2007 Finals, though it is often remembered as a cautionary tale. James left for the Miami Heat in 2010 without winning a ring, in part because Cleveland had invested significant resources in a veteran roster that wasn’t capable of getting over the hump in the playoffs.

“What’s often lost is how unbelievably advanced LeBron was for his age,” Winger said. “When you have something that pure, that incredible, you put the pressure on yourself.”

The same summer that James took his talents to South Beach, Winger joined Presti, another former Spurs executive who was now guiding the Thunder. In small-market Oklahoma City, Presti needed a salary cap guru, and he tasked Winger with leading a new “strategy team” to help guide the franchise’s long-term path.

Durant, Westbrook and the Thunder reached the 2012 Finals, as Winger’s role as an assistant general manager expanded his responsibilities to include cap management, trade talks, contract negotiations with agents and interfacing with the league office. Oklahoma City’s connected team culture appealed to Winger, and his seven years there gave him firsthand experience managing all sides of the modern superstar experience: The Thunder traded James Harden to the Houston Rockets in 2012, retooled after Durant’s 2016 departure for the Golden State Warriors and acquired Paul George from the Indiana Pacers in 2017.

Shortly after he took a central role in the George trade talks, Winger was hired by the Clippers to serve as general manager under Lawrence Frank, the team’s new president.

“He’s a very methodical person, not just professionally but personally,” Presti said. “I think it’s his legal training. Even though he is extraordinarily cautious and deliberate, he also does have a great dose of levity to his personality. By the time he left for the Clippers job, I thought he was a radically different executive. His knowledge base from a personnel standpoint was burgeoning and he had gained experience managing people.”

Frank, a former coach with no previous front office experience, targeted Winger to help fill in the gaps as the Clippers shifted gears following Chris Paul’s departure to the Rockets. Within months, the Clippers had pulled off a surprise blockbuster by trading Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in January 2018, thereby creating the financial flexibility needed to land Leonard and George in 2019.

“One thing that separates Michael from others is his ability to be a couple steps ahead,” Frank said. “It’s one thing to know what you’re trying to get accomplished. But Michael can show you how the pieces on the board need to move to get it done, and how one move can set up the next. That’s invaluable.”

Los Angeles enjoyed six straight winning seasons during Winger’s tenure — reaching its first Western Conference finals in 2021 — and he helped beef up the organization’s management team, medical and performance staffs and player services department. As he departs, Winger believes the Clippers, who lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round with Leonard and George sidelined with injuries, are now in the “maintenance” stage.

“From where we started to where they are, it’s just a completely different organization,” Winger said, pointing to the progress on the court and the coming Intuit Dome complex. “I’m very proud of it.”

A house of his own

There are some obvious parallels between the current Wizards and the Clippers that Winger joined in 2017. John Wall’s 2020 exit ended an era, just like Paul’s had in Los Angeles. Bradley Beal has been left as the lone star, just like Griffin. And Washington’s fans want a better life than battling for a spot on the playoff fringes, just as the Clippers faithful had yearned to escape the Los Angeles Lakers’ shadow.

Winger isn’t promising a quick fix as he prepares to lead a basketball operations department for the first time, and he wasn’t yet ready to discuss the looming decisions on free agents Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. But he praised owner Ted Leonsis’s local involvement, Coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s “potential” and Beal’s presence as a “wonderful canvas to start with” in Washington.

“Ted is intelligent, charming and he has a vision,” Winger said. “I could just sense that he wants so badly for the Wizards to be great. He’s ready to do anything and everything it takes. Brad’s a superstar. He is unequivocally one of the best perimeter players in the league. All of the folks I know that have been around him characterize him as a kind, thoughtful person.”

In the coming weeks, Winger, his wife, Sadie, and his four children, who are all under the age of 6, will make the cross-country move from Los Angeles. The former law student is looking forward to his full-circle return to the Mid-Atlantic, where he first broke into the business with Shapiro.

“Selfishly, I hate to lose him,” Frank said. “But the stars are aligned in terms of organizational need and what Michael brings. He’s a master builder, and it’s an unbelievable place for his family to lay down roots. It’s a perfect fit and perfect timing.”

