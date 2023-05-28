Frustrating finish denies Nats their first three-game sweep since 2021

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the walk-off hit found grass in front of Lane Thomas and before the Kansas City Royals celebrated their 3-2 win Sunday afternoon, Thomas, the Washington Nationals’ right fielder, quickly had to run through the possibilities in his head. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The situation: tie score, two outs in the ninth inning, MJ Melendez on second, Michael Massey in the batter’s box, Chad Kuhl on the mound. Thomas could dive for the ball, but if he missed, the game was assuredly over. So he tried to pick it cleanly on a short hop, hoping a perfect throw home might nail Melendez and force extra innings. Manager Dave Martinez considered not diving a mistake. Thomas did, too, saying that, in hindsight, he probably should have sold out and lived with any consequences.

The Nationals lost anyway, unable to complete their first three-game sweep since June 2021. Two batters earlier, Melendez had slapped a grounder to first that shot through Dominic Smith’s legs, the error allowing him to reach scoring position with one out. An inning earlier, Washington (23-30) had loaded the bases against Aroldis Chapman with one out and failed to push an insurance run across. And after MacKenzie Gore struck out 11 in seven innings, Kuhl, a starter-turned-reliever — a pitcher learning in high-leverage spots because the bullpen is so gassed — blew the lead when Edward Olivares took him deep on a hanging slider in the eighth.

Thomas on the last play of the loss: “It’s a tough one. It was kind of like top-spinning at me. Looking back, I probably should have dove. But it’s one of those things where if I [dive and miss], he’s definitely going to score. The ball just got on me quick, and I wish I could have made a better play at home. Just one of those in-between plays.”

Smith on the third-to-last play: “It’s a hard surface. That’s why I went down to a knee — I wanted to corral it. It just took a funny bounce, and my glove went up, and it went under it. That’s something that hasn’t happened to me in my whole life, let alone in the big leagues. It stings, and it’s something that I’m going to work on.”

Gore did two things notably well Sunday against the Royals (16-38): He handled lefties, even though Melendez did beat him for a solo homer on an outside fastball in the seventh. And he often paired low fastballs with breaking pitches that darted under the strike zone. He was relieved by Kuhl, not one of Martinez’s usual late-inning arms, because Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey and Carl Edwards Jr. each had pitched in three of the past four games and Mason Thompson had worked two innings Saturday. Andrés Machado briefly warmed at the start of the seventh but never entered.

The Nationals stranded 11 and went 2 for 12 with men in scoring position, continuing a trend that didn’t doom them in a tight win Saturday. But in the finale — a game started by four bench players — Martinez wasn’t aggressive when Chapman wavered. With runners on second and third and one out, Martinez stuck with Michael Chavis, who played third Sunday, instead of pinch-hitting Jeimer Candelario. Chavis did have two hits already, as Martinez noted, but Candelario was a better candidate to hit a flyball that could have brought in Stone Garrett from third.

Chavis walked to load the bases. Then Martinez had another shot to pinch-hit a regular for a reserve, though he chose to keep in catcher Riley Adams and let Keibert Ruiz get a full nine innings of rest. Adams has had a strong start, albeit in a small sample, but is strikeout-prone. Ruiz, on the other hand, ranks sixth in the majors in contact percentage at 88.1 percent entering the day.

Ruiz also bounces into a lot of double plays. But with Washington needing a ball in the air, his high-contact approach seemed to be at least a decent bet. And neither of those moments account for not pinch-hitting Corey Dickerson for Garrett to get a platoon advantage with a man on and two outs in the ninth. Or maybe pinch-running for designated hitter Joey Meneses in that spot after he walked to extend the inning.

Did Martinez consider using his bench in the eighth or ninth?

“I kind of want to keep it as a day off,” he explained. “But … I liked the matchup with [Chavis], and Riley has been swinging the bat really well, right? Those guys got an opportunity to play, and we just couldn’t capitalize today. Chapman is tough. He’s been doing it for a lot of years, and he’s no piece of cake. But I thought these guys would put the ball in play right there.”

The last time the Nationals swept a three-game series — against the Pittsburgh Pirates almost two years ago — Kyle Schwarber was four homers into a 16-homer month. Catcher Alex Avila had yet to strain both of his calves while playing second base. The first of back-to-back trade deadline sell-offs was mentioned only with heavy caveats: It would happen, just maybe, if absolutely everything went wrong.

And then everything did, changing the course of the franchise. Since those days, since even before the Nationals traded Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, Daniel Hudson, Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Brad Hand, Jon Lester and Schwarber, they have not finished a sweep after winning the first two games. Sunday was no different in the end.

“We come here every day to win,” Smith said. “We’re not satisfied with just winning the series. So to come up today with a chance to have a sweep — I don’t think we’ve swept a team this year — that was something that was definitely on our mind that we wanted to do. … We had multiple opportunities.”

