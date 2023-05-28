Hansen, Jennings homers help No. 1 seed Oklahoma set record, claim Women's College World Series spot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kinzie Hansen and the Oklahoma Sooners were down to their last strike. Oklahoma needed a win to set the NCAA Division I record for consecutive softball victories and clinch a Women’s College World Series berth. But the Sooners trailed Clemson by three with two on and two outs in the seventh inning, and Hansen was facing Tigers ace Valerie Cagle.

Hansen responded with a tying three-run homer in Game 2 of the Norman Super Regional. Two innings later, Tiare Jennings hit the second of her two solo homers, and the Sooners won 8-7 in nine innings on Saturday for their 48th straight victory. The Sooners won two straight against Clemson and avoided a Game 3.

Oklahoma surpassed Arizona’s win streak that spanned parts of the 1996 and 1997 seasons and earned a chance to compete for a third straight national title.

Cagle, one of three finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, gave up four runs and four hits in three innings.

Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl got the win for the second straight day. She entered Saturday’s game in relief in the bottom of the seventh and allowed just one hit in three innings.

FOUTS RECOVERS

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts had a rough outing in her first game back from a hyperextended left knee on Friday, giving up three runs in 3 1/3 innings to take the loss.

She looked like her usual dominant self on Saturday. She threw 2 2/3 innings of perfect relief, and the Crimson Tide defeated Northwestern 2-1 to force a decisive Game 3 Sunday in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

Fouts stepped in for Jaala Torrence, who gave up one run in 4 1/3 innings. Torrence was dominant in regional play while Fouts recovered.

WELCOME BACK

Taylor Gindlesperger had three hits, and Stanford defeated Duke 7-2 to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2004.

The ninth-seeded Cardinal have won all five of their postseason games. They will face Oklahoma in their opener on Thursday. It will be Stanford’s third appearance at the World Series.

TEXAS STUMBLES

Tennessee defeated mistake-riddled Texas 9-0 to advance to the World Series.

Texas reached the national championship series last year, but the Longhorns helped Tennessee by committing five errors.

Tennessee scored four runs on a fielding error in the seventh inning. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos singled with the bases loaded, and Texas right fielder Ashton Maloney misplayed the ball. Everyone scored to give the Lady Vols an 8-0 lead.

Payton Gotschall threw a two-hitter with five strikeouts. Destiny Rodriguez had three hits for the Tennessee, which reached the World Series for the first time since 2015.

POWERFUL PITCHING

Washington did not allow a run in two wins over Louisiana-Lafayette to clinch a spot in the World Series.

The Huskies followed Friday’s 8-0 win with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Lindsay Lopez gave up seven hits and struck out seven in six innings to earn the win. Ruby Meylan stepped in to earn the save with one perfect inning of relief. Meylan threw a five-inning two-hitter on Friday.

UTES SURVIVE

Mariah Lopez gave up one run on four hits, and Utah rolled past San Diego State 10-1 to force a decisive Game 3 on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

San Diego State won the series opener 4-3 on Friday.

