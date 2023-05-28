Rookie Paige Metayer’s header lifts the Spirit to a draw with Gotham FC

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For all of the attacking talent the Washington Spirit has to offer, from Ashley Sanchez’s playmaking to Trinity Rodman’s pace to Ashley Hatch’s poaching, there will be matches when Coach Mark Parsons will count on less likely contributors to find the score sheet. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight During the Spirit’s 1-1 draw with Gotham FC on Sunday at Audi Field — a fittingly stingy contest for the NWSL’s top defenses — it was undrafted rookie Paige Metayer who rose to the occasion, heading in a second-half equalizer to record her second goal of the season and negate Bruninha’s gorgeous opener.

Gotham was the aggressor from the start, controlling 61 percent of the possession and stifling Washington’s attack with a well calculated press. Although the fifth-place Spirit (4-1-4) missed an opportunity to leapfrog Gotham (5-2-2), the comeback ensured Washington wouldn’t slip into its first losing streak of 2023 after its unbeaten start ended with a 2-1 loss at Orlando on May 20.

“I’m sorry the team bus was late dropping everyone off — me included,” Parsons said. “We didn’t arrive until halftime.”

The equalizer came in the 69th minute, when Metayer scored a glancing header off Hatch’s 69th-minute corner kick to keep the Spirit unbeaten at Audi Field this season (2-0-2).

“Hatchy played a great ball,” said Metayer, who wasn’t drafted out of California but won a roster spot in the preseason.

The match kicked off a four-game Spirit homestand that will continue when Racing Louisville visits Audi Field on Saturday.

Parsons made one change from the lineup he had deployed for four straight league matches: Dorian Bailey returned at right back for her first start since she suffered a thigh injury in late April. Gotham played without U.S. national team regulars Kelley O’Hara (ankle) — who left the Spirit in free agency this winter — and Midge Purce (hip).

Despite the first-choice squad and a lively home crowd of 11,545, the Spirit looked out of sorts in the opening minutes. As the visitors came close to scoring on long-range shots from Taylor Smith and Yazmeen Ryan, Washington struggled to find a rhythm or cycle the ball to its attacking catalysts.

Gotham grabbed its goal in the 23rd minute. Smith cut in from the left flank and found Bruninha, who picked out the top corner with an 18-yard shot that glanced in off the woodwork.

“We were a little flat,” said Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, who had one save. “It just came down to them wanting it a little bit more, winning their tackles and challenges.”

Gotham appeared to double its lead in the 55th minute with Ryan’s diving header. But referee Karen Callado waved off the goal after using video review to call a handball on Gotham’s Nealy Martin in the buildup.

The reversal energized the Spirit and the crowd. Two minutes after a golden opportunity for Rodman was negated by an offside call, the speedy forward won a corner kick off Gotham defender Ali Krieger to set up Metayer’s equalizer.

The match opened up late, and Spirit substitute Lena Silano nearly got a winner when her 90th-minute header floated over the bar, but neither back line faltered again.

“The first half, we weren’t good enough,” Parsons said. “Second half, I felt like we were the only team that were going to win.”

