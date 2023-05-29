Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — Jimmy Butler got so close to the biggest stage of his career that a chyron on the bottom of TNT's television broadcast declared "MIA WINS SERIES 4-2" next to the word "FINAL."

Of course, the Miami Heat’s apparent 103-102 Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics was not, in fact, final. Instead, Derrick White claimed his place alongside Larry Bird and John Havlicek in Boston’s history of frantic late-game heroics with a buzzer-beating and season-saving putback. As the Celtics left South Beach with a 104-103 miracle, Butler and the Heat were left to contemplate how close they now stand to being on the wrong side of history.

The record books won’t remember that the Heat, a 44-win eighth seed whose season nearly ended in an April 14 play-in game against the Chicago Bulls, crushed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, dispatched the New York Knicks and won the first three games against the second-seeded Celtics. All relevant context will be forgotten if Butler and company don’t unseat the reigning Eastern Conference champions at TD Garden in Monday’s Game 7. If Miami drops its fourth straight contest, it will be forced to bear an all-consuming label: The first team in NBA history to blow a 3-0 series lead in the playoffs after the previous 150 teams in that position got the job done.

To make matters worse, the Heat’s unprecedented collapse would be linked to the 2004 New York Yankees’ ALCS implosion against the Red Sox in Boston lore. Butler and Bam Adebayo aren’t quite Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, but White’s winner would nevertheless be spliced into the highlight reels next to Dave Roberts’ iconic steal of second base.

Butler, one of the NBA’s top performers throughout this postseason, would find himself in an especially uncomfortable position. The 33-year-old forward took early command of this matchup by going forehead-to-forehead with Grant Williams in Game 2 and then gleefully mocked the Celtics as they quit during the second half of Game 3, dropping to one knee to mimic Al Horford’s timeout celebration. No reasonable person could have foreseen Boston’s stunning resurrection, but Butler will pay the heaviest price for the collective complacency if the other shoe drops for good. And he knows it.

“I told the guys in the locker room that if I play better, we’re not even in this position, honestly speaking,” Butler said after Saturday’s loss. “I will be better. That’s what makes me smile: those guys follow my lead. With everything that happened tonight, if I don’t [shoot] 5 for 21 and turn the ball over and all this stuff, it’s a different story. I’ve got on a different hat up here and we’re getting ready to go to the Finals.”

Everything has gone wrong for Miami since Game 3 in large part because little has gone well for its franchise player. Butler was outplayed by Jayson Tatum in a Game 4 blowout loss, he was held to 14 points in a Game 5 defeat and he endured his worst shooting night of the 2023 playoffs in the Game 6 heartbreaker. Even worse, his usual confidence waned Saturday, as he passed up open shots and deferred to his teammates. Butler, who’s averaging 39.1 minutes per game in the playoffs, logged nearly 47 minutes in Game 6 and appeared to lack much vertical lift when he attacked the hoop.

Yet the long grind of Butler’s career nearly paid off anyway, as he led Miami’s comeback from a 10-point deficit with less than five minutes remaining. The six-time all-star scored the Heat’s final 10 points, including a three-pointer with 2:04 remaining and three clutch free throws with three seconds left. Butler finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, a gutsy showing that would have barely sufficed if White hadn’t crashed the party at the very last moment.

“If you’re a basketball aficionado, the aesthetics might not always be perfect, but you have to admire the competitive spirit,” Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We may win this thing as ugly as it’s ever been done.”

Butler is a decade removed from his fierce and exhausting battles with LeBron James during the 2013 playoffs. Since that national introduction, he bounced from team to team before landing with the Heat and returning the organization to perennial contention. Miami has made the East finals in three of the last four years, and Butler led the Heat to its first Finals since James’s 2014 departure during the 2020 Bubble.

That Finals appearance took place in a near-empty gym and was delayed until football season by the pandemic, and Butler’s Heat were beaten handily by James’s Los Angeles Lakers. While Miami has weathered injuries to key players during this run, it remains one win away from facing Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets in the Finals to complete a postseason that has enjoyed a spike in television ratings.

“You’re going to get the same test until you pass it, I swear,” Butler said. “We were in this same position last year. We can do it. I know that we will do it. We are not going to let up. I’m not going to let our guys quit. I don’t give a d--- what happens. We’re going to go in there and we’re going to win.”

