Joey Meneses as a designated hitter? He’s trying not to think about it.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For Joey Meneses, the hardest part about being the designated hitter for the Washington Nationals has been the part in which nothing is happening at all. When he’s on the bench, with only his thoughts. When he can’t forget about his last at-bat, or stop worrying about his next one, because, well, at-bats are all he’s got, right?

“It is a little different, without a doubt,” Meneses said. “I’ve DH’d before, but not every day. … The preparation’s a little different and it’s been difficult making the adjustment, but at the same time, I really, really appreciate the opportunity to play every day. I’m really grateful for that.”

Meneses hit 13 home runs in 56 games for the Nationals in 2022, a rookie season in which he played first base and both corner outfield positions. But during the offseason, Washington signed Corey Dickerson and Dominic Smith, moves that pushed Meneses into the DH role. Meneses turned 31 this year and Manager Dave Martinez thought it would be an opportunity to get him off his feet.

Advertisement

So far, he’s been the designated hitter in 46 of his 50 starts. But Meneses clearly didn’t look comfortable in his first few weeks at the plate. His timing was off, he was late on his swings and wasn’t elevating pitches.

“He’s got a gift to hit,” Martinez said. “I tell him all the time I know it’s tough. So just keep working on your routine, keep working good at-bats and it’ll come, as it has. I remember the first couple of weeks, he was frustrated because he didn’t know what to do.”

Smith said he has enjoyed being a designated hitter during his career, but knows guys who can’t stand it. The hardest part is overcoming the mental hurdle of feeling like hitting is the only way to make an impact for the team.

Nationals infielder Michael Chavis has been the designated hitter sparingly in his major league career, but gained experience in the minors. Chavis said there’s two types of designated hitters — those who have to constantly hit or those who try to distract themselves until their next at-bat. He’s seen J.D. Martinez in Boston hit in the cage from the time he got out until his ensuing at-bat. Chavis prefers to relax on the bench and watch videos on the opposing pitcher. But figuring out what works best for a hitter can take time.

Advertisement

“You play baseball all the way coming up and you learn how to play second base, you learn how to play first and you have to do small things different here and there,” Chavis said. “You never learn how to play and then just sit there. If you think about it, it really is weird. … In baseball, we’re going 30 minutes until my next at-bat. That’s a lot of time to think and be like ‘Wow, what did I do wrong? What am I going to do the next time?’ ”

Dickerson — 162 career games as a DH — struggled with the mental aspect in 2016, when he was a designated hitter with the Tampa Bay Rays. He would hit constantly between innings and put too much pressure on himself. Meneses struggled in the same way early this season.

“In other words, especially when things aren’t going like I want them to go, I’ll take my at-bat and on the bench that’s all I think about,” Meneses said. “When you’re on the field, you kind of forget it a little bit because you have to focus on your defense and it helps distract yourself from the at-bat.”

Advertisement

Meneses continued: “Another thing is I feel like I can’t stay as loose and as warm for the at-bat because when you play defense, you’re moving around a lot more. You feel more ready, I guess, to take that at-bat as opposed to when you DH. It’s just every so often — two or three innings that I hit — it’s a little hard to stay loose.”

Meneses said as a result, his timing is sometimes off. He’s had some at-bats this season where he hasn’t felt ready because he wasn’t loose. Meneses is hitting .295 as May comes to a close. Still, his power numbers aren’t where he would like. He’s also hit only two home runs for a team that desperately needs more production in the middle of the order.

Dickerson was an all-star in 2017 while flipping between designated hitter and outfielder. He said part of his DH strategy was to play a mental trick on himself by warming up as if he was playing the field so that he’d feel ready by first pitch. Martinez has encouraged Meneses to do the same.

Meneses doesn’t go to the cage much between at-bats during the game. If he does, he’ll just nitpick his mechanics or start to worry about his next plate appearance.

“I don’t try to overthink too many things,” Meneses said. “I try to relax and focus on my next at-bat. But just not put too much thought into it. Because if I overthink, it creates more problems for me.”

GiftOutline Gift Article