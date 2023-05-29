White Sox’s Liam Hendriks hints at Monday return after cancer battle

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

His treatment for stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma complete, closer Liam Hendriks says the disease is “in remission” and he is poised to make his return to the Chicago White Sox. The team is expected to activate him on Memorial Day. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We’re going to make sure … he’s ready to go, to be the Liam Hendriks that we all want him to be and that he wants him to be,” Manager Pedro Grifol told reporters last week (via MLB.com).

Hendriks announced his impending return in an Instagram post, writing, “See you soon Southside,” along with Monday’s date. The White Sox open a six-game homestand Monday night with the first of three games against the Los Angeles Angels.

Hendriks was diagnosed last December and announced on Instagram that he had begun treatment after the first the year, writing that he was “resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”

Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud.



Welcome back, Liam Hendriks! pic.twitter.com/fbQ6jwJsks — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023

He threw bullpen sessions when he felt up to it during spring training and, on April 20, shared that was cancer-free. The 34-year-old completed a six-game rehab stint with Charlotte’s Triple A team (with no record and a 10.80 ERA in six appearances) and recently threw live batting practice sessions with the White Sox. In early May, he wore a “STRUCK OUT CANCER” T-shirt to speak with reporters as his teammates lined the media room at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Advertisement

“I never looked at it as a ‘why me thing?’” Hendriks said. “I looked at it as ‘why not me?’ I tend to have a more rosy perspective on life than [the general population] so that was my process behind it. ‘I’ve got this. This is my next challenge.’”

That included bullpen sessions at the White Sox’s spring facility in Glendale, Ariz., and wondered if he had been ill over the second half of last season when his ERA rose by a run.

“There’s a damn well chance I pitched all of last year with lymphoma in my system,” he said. “I’d like to think that was the reason I struggled to recover at the end of the year. I was damn well limping to the finish line.”

Hendriks, who signed a three-year, $54 million contract before the 2021 season, has been an all-star the last two seasons, with 75 saves and a 2.66 ERA over 128 2/3 innings. The White Sox bullpen has combined for a 2.35 ERA in the last 14 games, with 10 outing scoreless and four hitless. The 22-33 White Sox are six games back of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central.

Advertisement

The five-year survival rate for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, is 73.8 percent, according to statistics compiled by the National Cancer Institute. The organization estimated that 80,470 new cases were diagnosed in 2022, and it accounts for just over 4 percent of all new cancer cases.

“Hearing the word ‘cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year,” Hendriks wrote on IG in January. “However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”

Hendriks chose to announce his diagnosis, he wrote, because “as a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family. It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the past few days, and do so on my own terms.”

GiftOutline Gift Article