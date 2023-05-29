Difficult fifth inning dooms the Nationals to a 6-1 loss to the Dodgers

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — How thin was the Washington Nationals’ margin for error(s) at Dodger Stadium on Monday night? Take the fifth inning, when Trevor Williams was carving through the Los Angeles Dodgers until Miguel Vargas chopped a grounder to the left of second base. Williams had yielded a leadoff walk, which seemed moot once a double play ball was bouncing toward shortstop CJ Abrams’s glove. But after Abrams booted it, and after Chris Taylor beat Luis García’s throw to first by no more than half a step two batters later, keeping the Nationals from a double play that would have ended the threat, the Dodgers exploded for a six-run inning and a 6-1 win.

Mookie Betts singled. Freddie Freeman ripped an inside fastball for a two-run double. Then, after Williams walked Will Smith, J.D. Martinez launched a belt-high fastball for a three-run homer.

So, yeah, that’s how thin.

In an alternate universe, one where the Dodgers and Nationals don’t strike their blockbuster trade in 2021 — one where Smith isn’t a top catcher in baseball — maybe Keibert Ruiz and Bobby Miller are battery mates, or maybe they’re both members of the Dodgers’ core instead of facing each other. And in another universe, one where the Nationals traded Juan Soto to Los Angeles last summer — one where A.J. Preller runs the Dodgers instead of Andrew Friedman — maybe Miller is throwing triple-digit heaters in a Nationals uniform.

Miller was reportedly part of Washington’s ask for Soto in July. But in this universe, he made his Dodger Stadium debut Monday, limiting the Nationals to a run and four hits in six innings. Abrams, a player the Nationals did receive for Soto, beat Miller with a 113-mph RBI single in the second. They just couldn’t push a second run across on the hit.

Earlier in the inning, third base coach Gary DiSarcina was conservative on Corey Dickerson’s double to the right field corner, holding Joey Meneses with one out. Then, after Abrams split the hole between the first and second basemen, DiSarcina waved around the slow-footed Dickerson. Right fielder Jason Heyward threw him out by a few steps. The Nationals (23-31) didn’t get another runner past second.

Williams was full-on cruising until the Dodgers (33-22) knocked him around in the fifth. He needed 10 pitches, dotting his low-90s sinker, to dip in and out of the first. He needed only eight more to complete the second, riding a strikeout and a smooth double play from Dominic Smith and Abrams. Through four innings, he had blanked a first-place team on an efficient 50 pitches.

But a lineup with Betts, Freeman, Smith and Martinez is always waiting to pounce on mistakes. Abrams made one in the fifth when he fumbled the potential double play ball into shallow center. Heyward, seeing the error all the way, never broke stride while going first to third. He scored the Dodgers’ first run on James Outman’s sacrifice fly.

A batter later, Taylor hit a grounder to third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who fired to second to start an around-the-horn double play attempt. But despite a quick turn, García’s throw was a hair late, extending a rally that accelerated once the Dodgers’ order turned over. Six straight batters reached on Williams, the biggest punch coming when Martinez took him deep to center. He fell behind six of the 10 batters he faced in the inning. Behind him, relievers Thaddeus Ward and Erasmo Ramírez retired all nine batters they faced.

Since all six runs were unearned, Williams’s ERA dropped from 4.32 to 3.93. But that was little consolation in a lopsided loss.

