The 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will deliver an historic first regardless of who wins.

If the Nuggets prevail after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals, they will claim their first championship since joining the NBA from the ABA in 1976. If the Heat win after dispatching the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, it will become the first No. 8 seed in league history to win the title.