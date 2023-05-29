76ers are set to hire former Raptors coach Nick Nurse

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to hire Nick Nurse, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday. Philadelphia moved quickly to replace Doc Rivers, who was fired this month after a second-round playoff exit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nurse, 55, arrives in Philadelphia after compiling a 227-163 (.582) record over five seasons with the Toronto Raptors. The Iowa native, who spent five years as a Toronto assistant before assuming the top job in 2018, led the Raptors to the 2019 title but was fired last month after his team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. ESPN first reported Nurse’s agreement with the 76ers.

Much like Rivers before him, Nurse will be tasked with delivering the 76ers’ first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2001, when they lost in the NBA Finals. Aside from centerpiece Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP, the makeup of Philadelphia’s roster remains in flux as star guard James Harden heads for free agency.

Nurse is considered a creative tactician with a strong personality, and he lifted the Raptors to championship heights after the franchise seemingly hit the wall in the playoffs under previous coach Dwane Casey. As Toronto’s retooling effort unfolded following the title, Nurse began to lean heavily on his veteran starters in the regular season and the playoffs. That approach could be difficult to implement in Philadelphia, given Embiid’s injury history. The Raptors finished 41-41 this season and were eliminated by Chicago in the play-in tournament.

Advertisement

The 76ers were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in seven games in the East semifinals; they fell in that round for the fifth time in six years (with the exception being a first-round exit in 2020). Rivers, 61, was pushed out after compiling a 154-82 (.653) record in three seasons.

Philadelphia’s move is the first major development of what will be a hectic coaching carousel. In addition to the dismissals of Nurse and Rivers, the Milwaukee Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer and the Phoenix Suns cut ties with Monty Williams following postseason disappointments. Rivers, Budenholzer and Williams remain without new jobs; the Bucks reportedly have targeted Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

GiftOutline Gift Article