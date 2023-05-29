Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One thing the otherwise irrelevant LIV Golf tour has taught us is this: Tournament golf is best in both viewing and competition when the best available players are gathered in one place. That was true at the PGA Championship, in which Brooks Koepka (LIV) beat Viktor Hovland (PGA Tour). It will be true next month at the U.S. Open and in July at the British Open. And it should be true in September at the Ryder Cup as well.

That biannual team event between the U.S. and Europe is among the best competitions in golf — heck, in all of sports — and it would be terrible if the American team chose to hamper its chances of winning on European soil for the first time since 1993. Because that’s what this is for captain Zach Johnson and the PGA of America: a choice.

Look, I in no way support the LIV tour, but that’s because of the filthy Saudi Arabian money that funds it. The human rights violations carried out by the same people who hand out the LIV checks can’t be ignored, and that stains the entire operation and the golfers who play there. It’s not about the PGA Tour’s anxiety about an upstart, alternative operation. It’s about sleeping with a clear conscience.

But there’s just no arguing that a selection of the 12 players best suited to retain the Cup the Americans won in a blowout at Whistling Straits would exclude LIV players. Yet the man tapped to choose half the team can’t even commit to considering them. That’s a problem.

Advertisement

“I think it’s too premature, frankly irresponsible, to even have any sort of opinion about that,” Johnson said after his final round at the PGA Championship.

Actually, Zach, it’s irresponsible not to have an opinion on whether you would mull taking an LIV player with one or two or three of your captain’s picks. Dustin Johnson? Bryson DeChambeau? Patrick Reed? You have to at least think about them, or you’re doing the team a disservice.

For the U.S. side, the system works thusly: The top six points-earners on Aug. 20 will automatically qualify for the team that will face the Europeans in Rome. The other six selections will be up to Johnson and his vice captains. The catch: Other than at the majors, points are awarded exclusively at PGA Tour events — one point per $1,000 earned. LIV golfers are barred from PGA Tour events.

Advertisement

So at the moment, Koepka — who earned double points by winning the PGA — is the only LIV golfer in the top six of the standings. If he doesn’t perform well at the remaining two majors — the U.S. Open and British Open — he could easily be bumped out of the top six by players who have the opportunity to earn points every week.

Yet Koepka’s play at the Masters (tied for second) and the PGA — not to mention his restored health that has returned his unmatched swagger — makes it nearly impossible to argue that the best American team would be one without him. Scottie Scheffler is ranked No. 1 in the world and is the only player above Koepka in the current American Ryder Cup standings. Listen to him.

“I don’t care about tours or anything like that,” he said at the PGA. “I want to win the Ryder Cup. … We want a team of guys that are going over there together to bring the cup back home, and that’s all I really care about.”

Advertisement

Appropriately so. For its part, Europe is in a bit of a bind. While the American side of the Ryder Cup is run by the PGA of America — a wholly separate entity from the PGA Tour — the European side of the competition is overseen by Ryder Cup Europe, an outfit that is owned partially by the DP World Tour. That circuit, like the PGA Tour (but unlike the PGA of America), is in litigation with LIV Golf.

Ryder Cup Europe already ousted its chosen captain, Henrik Stenson of Sweden, when he joined LIV last year. The DP World Tour is fining LIV players who maintain membership on its tour, and membership on the DP World Tour is required to play for Europe in the Ryder Cup. Luke Donald of England, Stenson’s replacement as captain, has made it clear to at least one LIV player that he would not be selected for the team.

“I wanted him to be sincere and tell me the truth, and he pretty much told me that I had no chance,” Spain’s Sergio Garcia, a Ryder Cup mainstay for two decades, said last week at the LIV event outside Washington. “… It was sad because I felt like, not only because of my history but the way I’ve been playing, that I probably could have a chance. But it didn’t sound like it.”

Advertisement

The majors, to this point, are untarnished by the LIV-PGA Tour-DP World Tour spat — though unless the formula for gaining entry into them changes, that won’t last long. The U.S. Open, for instance, includes automatic entry for players ranked within the top 60 of the official world golf rankings — a rankings system that doesn’t award points for LIV’s 54-hole, lightly glorified exhibitions.

Both of the following can be true: The rankings shouldn’t grant LIV events points that are on par with those from the PGA Tour, and the majors have to come up with a system that acknowledges LIV Golf includes some of the best players in the world. Their tournaments would be lessened without them.

One consideration LIV players are knocking around, according to DeChambeau, a former U.S. Open champ: “Creating an exemption category for LIV players based on how they play during the course of the year. … The OWGR points, we’ve gone so far down the list now that it’s really difficult to make us even relevant.”

Advertisement

He’s right about that. The only LIV players currently in the top 60 are Koepka (14th) and Patrick Reed (47th). Their current option for gaining entry in the majors: Win one, and get the exemptions that come with the trophy. That’s it.

Back to the Ryder Cup. LIV Golf may be nauseating, but it has changed the sport. Allowing those changes to include thinning down golf’s greatest events would help no one and hurt everyone — the LIV players, sure, but the fans more than that. An American Ryder Cup team that couldn’t even consider the inclusion of Brooks Koepka or Dustin Johnson would be seeking a political victory in Italy, not a golfing victory. That shouldn’t happen. Don’t let it, Zach.

GiftOutline Gift Article