Blue Jays’ Anthony Bass apologizes for sharing anti-LGBTQ+ video

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass apologized Tuesday after sharing a video calling for a boycott of companies that show support for the LGBTQ+ community. “I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that,” Bass told reporters at Toronto’s Rogers Centre ahead of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers. “I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized with them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.”

Bass, 35, had shared Monday via Instagram a video made by another user who cited a Bible passage to explain why he believed “Christians have got to be boycotting Target, Bud Light and any other corporation that’s pushing the things they’re pushing.”

Target announced last week that, after facing backlash for installing displays ahead of Pride Month in June, it was removing some LGBTQ+ merchandise in several of its stores. In the wake of its promotion this spring with transgender actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light was hit with criticism from opposing sides.

In the clip shared by Bass, the Instagram user Bass shared called for people to avoid shopping at Target and other retailers to rebuke the “darkness that they’re purveying … and shoving into children’s faces.”

“We won’t stand for it, we’re not going to go to the stores anymore, and we’re not going to give you our money,” he added.

Let’s see what Anthony Bass is up to on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Ppv4Ubx1S1 — whyjays believer (@JohnnyGiuntaa) May 29, 2023

In a statement Tuesday, the Blue Jays said they were “proud to celebrate LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month” and noted they have related promotions and “demonstrations of allyship all month long around the ballpark.” During the team’s Pride Weekend celebration June 9 and 10, it will give away 15,000 rainbow flag jerseys before a home game.

“The Blue Jays bring millions of fans together across Canada and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all,” the team said.

“Individual player sentiments,” it added, “are not representative of the club’s beliefs.”

In his apology Tuesday, Bass said “the ballpark is for everybody.”

Statement from Anthony Bass: pic.twitter.com/UXLrx1HVO5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2023

“We include all fans at the ballpark,” said the pitcher, who made headlines last month when he tweeted that a flight attendant made his pregnant wife pick up popcorn spilled by their toddler. “We want to welcome everybody.”

After making his statement Tuesday, Bass reportedly declined to field questions from media members. Blue Jays Manager John Schneider addressed the situation, telling reporters (via Canadian Broadcasting Corp. News) that taking accountability for sharing the video was only the “first step” for Bass.

“It’s not going to be a 15- or 30-second apology and say, ‘Okay, I did my part,’ ” Schneider said. “There’s going to be continued work with the resources we do have to try to show that he’s understanding that he made a mistake.”

