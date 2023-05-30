B.J. Callaghan named USMNT interim coach, replacing interim Anthony Hudson

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Matt Crocker’s first task as the U.S. Soccer Federation’s sporting director figured to be hiring a long-term head coach for the men’s national team. Instead, he has needed to replace the interim coach with another interim. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Tuesday, Crocker announced assistant B.J. Callaghan will succeed Anthony Hudson, who is leaving the program to accept an offer from an unspecified club abroad. Callaghan will guide the U.S. team at two Concacaf tournaments this summer: the Nations League finals June 15-18 and Gold Cup June 24-July 16.

The move does not impact Crocker’s plans to hire a permanent coach by the end of the summer. The process will accelerate in June, he said last week. Hudson’s contract was to expire Aug. 1, and though he seemed like a strong candidate to assist the incoming coach, he had begun seeking head-coaching opportunities elsewhere this spring.

“B.J. has been an integral part of the staff during the last four years as this young team has grown and developed,” Crocker said in a statement. “Working alongside Anthony Hudson these last five months, we are confident he is prepared and ready to lead this group in the summer tournaments. We are grateful to Anthony for the tremendous job he did and wish him success in the future.”

Callaghan’s contract also expires Aug. 1, and he has pledged to stay on the job through the two tournaments.

“I understand the responsibility of the job and am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the progress this group has made the last four years,” Callaghan said in a statement. “Together, we have built a strong culture and a great understanding of how we want to play, and we expect to continue to build on that progress. Our goal is clear: defend both of our Concacaf titles.”

On Thursday, Callaghan will announce the 23-man Nations League roster, built largely around European-based pros, such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Matt Turner. Training camp will open Monday in Carson, Calif.

“After speaking to B.J., one main takeaway is that nothing changes for this group,” defender Tim Ream said in a statement. “The messaging, goals, and ideas stay the same, with a new voice at the top. His is a familiar voice that we are all comfortable with and have been around for years.”

The Americans will play Mexico in the semifinals in Las Vegas, with the winner advancing to face Canada or Panama. He’ll then select a 23-man Gold Cup squad, which will feature many MLS players.

Callaghan and other staff members had been working closely with Hudson on summer plans. Hudson’s departure was not expected to impact the roster makeup.

Callaghan, 41, joined the U.S. team in 2019 as strategy analyst before being promoted to assistant coach. Previously, he worked for the Philadelphia Union for seven years, first with the youth academy, then five seasons as a first-team assistant. He has also coached at the club and college levels (Ursinus, Villanova and Saint Joseph’s).

Hudson, 42, joined Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. staff in 2021 and, when Berhalter’s contract expired following the World Cup in Qatar, he was named interim coach. He had a 2-1-2 record.

“It’s been an honor to represent the national team and one that I have truly valued and enjoyed,” Hudson said in a statement. “The group is in good hands with B.J., and I’m excited to watch and support the team as it continues to grow and reach the heights we all know they are capable of.”

Born in Seattle and raised in England, Hudson has coached in MLS, U.S. lower tiers, England, Bahrain and New Zealand. He was the U.S. under-20 national team coach in 2020.

