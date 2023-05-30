Bob Myers resigns as president after 12 years with Warriors

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers announced his resignation Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the move. Myers’s exit ends a 12-year tenure that produced six trips to the NBA Finals, four championships and a record-setting 73-win season in 2015-16. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 48-year-old Myers, who joined the Warriors in 2011 after a successful career as a player agent, made several key moves that aided the franchise’s recent dynasty, including hiring Coach Steve Kerr in 2014 and acquiring Kevin Durant in 2016. In recognition of those efforts and Golden State’s sustained success, Myers was named the NBA’s executive of the year in 2015 and 2017.

After their 2022 title defense ended with a second-round exit against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors appeared poised for an offseason of change with Myers, guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green all facing contract decisions. With a payroll and significant luxury tax bill that could exceed $400 million next season, Golden State has limited methods for dramatically improving its roster around franchise guard Stephen Curry.

“Bob is such an important part of our organization, not only as one of the faces of the organization, out there in the NBA world meeting with other executives and agents and representing us in that regard, but also with his relationships with other players,” Kerr said earlier this month, noting that he was hoping Myers would return next season. “He’s got such credibility with our guys. There’s so much history there. The continuity that exists between Bob and the older players means that he can have those difficult conversations, and sometimes even during games, which is pretty rare, but something that has been a huge help for me.”

Rumors had swirled around Myers’s future for months given his pending free agency this summer, and he now enters the market as the top available front-office candidate. The Los Angeles Clippers, who recently lost general manager Michael Winger to the Washington Wizards, could have interest in Myers’s services after previously hiring adviser Jerry West away from the Warriors in 2017. Myers, a Bay Area native, played basketball for four years at UCLA in the 1990s.

Mike Dunleavy Jr., the Warriors’ vice president of basketball operations, is one potential internal candidate to replace Myers. The 42-year-old Dunleavy, who was drafted by Golden State with the third pick in the 2002 draft, was hired to a front office role by the organization in 2018 and promoted to his current role in 2021.

