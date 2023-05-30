Daniil Medvedev loses to qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in French Open

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — A storybook upset struck the French Open in the late afternoon of Tuesday, when a 23-year-old man with a storybook name toppled a giant who had just finished enhancing his long story in Rome. Thiago Seyboth Wild, a Brazilian ranked No. 172 with a tour-level record of 0-0 this season and 9-15 lifetime, spent four hard hours and 15 more hard minutes putting an abrupt end to the fresh bid of Daniil Medvedev, the No. 2 player in the world, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and the titan who surprised himself by winning the Italian Open on May 21, his first title on clay.

“I don’t believe it,” Medvedev had said after winning the major prep for Roland Garros, and now he didn’t believe it again after a 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss that brought his fifth first-round exit in seven tries here, with his best result a 2021 quarterfinal. When Seyboth Wild closed it out at 30 with pelted groundstrokes and plucky drop shots, he had improved to 1-0 this tour year after journeying to 11 different lower-level tournaments in Chile, Argentina and Brazil (three of which saw him ousted in qualifying), one challenger event in Italy, and the wilds of French Open qualifying..

Qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild makes an emphatic entrance to his first #RolandGarros main draw appearance, knocking out No.2 seed Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/awnQzXHbFs — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2023

He had sent Medvedev away flustered after an afternoon of being serially flustered and a closing game of frantically chasing down well-placed balls in desperation. When a final pulled forehand blazed down the line for a crashing final winner — Seyboth Wild’s 69th — the upset had gone to the son of a doctor (mother) and a tennis-academy manager (father) from southern Brazil, the country that produced some magic here a generation ago in the form of Gustavo Kuerten, the three-time champion in 1997, 2000 and 2001.

Seyboth Wild, who hopes to resume studying biomedicine someday, reached his rankings peak in September 2020, when he got to No. 106. That came right after he appeared in a U.S. Open main draw, a three-set loss to Britain’s Daniel Evans, his lone main-draw appearance in a Grand Slam tournament before Tuesday.

From early on, Medvedev’s task looked like a grind, given a first set that took 67 minutes and a second set that took 65. When he breezed through the third set in a relatively calm 41, he looked like he had righted things. Instead, the 27-year-old Russian who resides in Monte Carlo became another case in point in the differences between clay surfaces, coming off his win in Rome he rated near the top of his achievements, which also include a 2022 Australian Open finalist finish.

“In a way it’s number one,” he said in Italy, “because it’s the first one on clay and it’s unbelievable. I never would have thought I would be able to make this.”

