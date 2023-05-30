Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Unless something unexpected happens, Major League Baseball owners will vote next month to allow the Oakland Athletics to move to Las Vegas, perhaps as early as the 2025 season. The A’s will join the team formerly known as the Oakland/Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders on the Las Vegas Strip. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That will leave the city of Oakland, which as recently as 2019 was home to three professional teams, without a big league franchise.

The Warriors, who won NBA championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018 playing in what was then Oracle Arena, now play in the palatial Chase Center in downtown San Francisco, 17.4 miles and a lifetime away from their old home.

Oakland even had a hockey team once — the California Golden Seals, who wore gold ice skates and never made the playoffs in nine seasons before an ill-fated move to Cleveland in 1976 — meaning the city actually had a stretch with teams in all four major North American leagues.

What’s more, other than the hockey team, those franchises flourished in the 1970s: The A’s won three straight World Series from 1972 to 1974; the Raiders won the Super Bowl after the 1976 and 1980 seasons and the Warriors were NBA champions in 1975.

And now? There will still be monster truck events in what is now the Oakland Arena. And concerts. Oh, joy.

The Raiders are already preparing for their fourth season in Las Vegas, while the Warriors have just completed their fourth season in San Francisco. The A’s are still in Oakland for now, which may be a blessing or a curse. On the day after Memorial Day, they had a record of 11-45, meaning they have a very good chance to threaten baseball’s worst modern team, the 36-117 Philadelphia Athletics of 1915. The record for most losses in the modern era, 120 by the 1962 New York Mets, is also very much in sight.

As recently as 2020, the A’s were a playoff team. In fact, they reached the postseason six times in nine years, despite payrolls that ranked at or near the bottom of baseball. In 2021, they were 86-76, although they failed to reach the playoffs.

That was when owner John Fisher began doing his best imitation of Wayne Huizenga, the Miami Marlins owner who sold off virtually all his star players after the Marlins won the 1997 World Series. The Marlins went from 92-70 in their championship season to 54-108 a year later, the worst record ever for a World Series champion.

During the 2021-2022 offseason, the A’s traded gold glove third baseman Matt Chapman, gold glove first baseman Matt Olson and starters Chris Bassitt (12-4) and Sean Manea (11-10), reducing their payroll to about $48 million, tens of millions less than the year before. They also allowed outfielder Starling Marte to leave via free agency. Then, in August, they traded Frankie Montas (13 wins in 2021) and closer Lou Trivino to the Yankees. This past offseason, gold glove catcher Sean Murphy was also traded.

That is an extraordinary talent drain. Not surprisingly, the team’s record dropped to 60-102 in 2022 with baseball’s lowest payroll. This season, they still have the sport’s lowest payroll (just a tad behind the New York Mets’ $336 million or so), and their record and attendance are reflective of that.

The team has drawn announced crowds of less than 3,000 four times in the month of May. For one three-game series against the Guardians in April, they drew a total of 11,372 fans.

The A’s began playing in the Coliseum in 1968; since 2005, they have been searching for a new home. When the city lured the Raiders back from Los Angeles in 1995, it did so after making massive changes to the structure of the Coliseum, including building a third deck that was strictly for football. That deck is referred to as “Mount Davis,” after late Raiders owner Al Davis; it’s an unsightly and completely empty swatch of seats during baseball games, which once helped fill Davis’s pockets.

The A’s have had all sorts of tentative stadium deals over the last 18 years, but none came to fruition. Now, Fisher is playing the same Las Vegas card that Mark Davis, Al Davis’s son, played several years ago.

Fisher is the son of Donald and Doris Fisher, who founded the Gap and passed the company on to their son. He is reportedly worth more than $2 billion, according to Forbes, but wants Las Vegas to pay about $380 million in infrastructure costs for the new stadium. Guess what? He’ll get it.

As if all those numbers and Fisher’s plans to move the team to Las Vegas as soon as the Coliseum lease is up weren’t depressing enough, there is also the matter of longtime broadcaster Glen Kuiper.

Kuiper and older brother Duane, who has done San Francisco Giants broadcasts since 1986, were an iconic duo among baseball fans in the Bay Area.. On May 5, with the A’s opening a series in Kansas City, Kuiper used a pregame segment to talk about what he and partner Dallas Braden had done that day, describing a trip to the Negro League Museum but mispronouncing the name of the museum in a way that sounded like a racial slur.

It wasn’t until the sixth inning that Kuiper apologized, claiming what he had said “did not come out the way I intended.” He was suspended the next day, and fired two weeks later after an internal review.

It made a bad season worse, and the once-proud A’s are now a pathetic mess. The once-proud Raiders are 24-26 since moving 550 miles away to a corporate palace, while the still-proud Warriors play in white collar San Francisco, a long way from blue collar Oakland.

The saddest part of it all — as usual — is that the fans of these teams are innocent bystanders, victims of team owners’ avarice.

It should be noted that Mark Davis, who like Fisher was born on third base and thought he tripled, flirted with moving his team to Los Angeles — again — to follow in his father’s greedy footsteps. Now, he basks in his luxurious stadium in Las Vegas. Fisher will no doubt do the same.

And Oakland will be left with an empty stadium, an empty arena and empty hearts.

