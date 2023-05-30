Washington Capitals hire Spencer Carbery as their next head coach

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals on Tuesday named Spencer Carbery as their next head coach, tapping one of the NHL’s top rising assistants to lead the franchise back to relevancy after it missed the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons this spring. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After two seasons as an assistant in Toronto, where he helped the Maple Leafs win their first postseason series since 2004 and positioned himself as an up-and-coming bench boss, Carbery’s hiring brought him full circle with the Capitals organization. He served as the head coach of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., from 2018 to 2021.

“It’s a tremendous honor and privilege to be named the head coach of the Washington Capitals,” Carbery said in a statement. “I would like to thank the Capitals organization for affording me the opportunity to lead this team. I look forward to working with this group of talented players and building upon the winning culture in place.”

He replaces Peter Laviolette, who did not win a postseason series in his three years with the Capitals and finished with an 115-78-27 record in that span. Washington has not won a playoff series since it claimed the Stanley Cup in 2018.

General Manager Brian MacLellan had searched for experience when he hired Laviolette, but this coaching search took on a different shape. MacLellan and Washington’s front office were open to younger candidates like the 41-year-old Carbery, who isn’t much older than the team’s captain, Alex Ovechkin.

MacLellan is hoping Carbery can connect with some of the team’s more inexperienced players as the Capitals try to infuse one of the NHL’s oldest rosters with youth. Carbery will also be responsible for shepherding that transition while Ovechkin chases Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record.

“We are extremely pleased to name Spencer as our new head coach,” MacLellan said in a statement. “Spencer is one of the best young coaches in the game who’s had success at every level at which he has coached. We feel his leadership, communication skills, ability to develop players and familiarity with our organization will be a tremendous asset as he makes this next step in his coaching career.”

Carbery already knows some players in the Capitals pipeline from his time in Hershey. He won the Louis A. R. Pieri Memorial Award for coach of the year for the 2020-21 AHL season.

He has history with players who have worked their way up from Hershey to the Capitals roster in recent seasons, including Aliaksei Protas, Alex Alexeyev and Martin Fehervary; he has a grasp on the abilities of prospects who will be fighting for NHL spots come training camp, including Connor McMichael, Lucas Johansen and Joe Snively.

Carbery’s familiarity with the Capitals system dates back to 2011, when he was hired as the head coach and head of hockey operations with Hershey’s East Coast Hockey League affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, where he spent five years.

Carbery earned high marks as the architect of Toronto’s power play, which produced the two highest scoring percentages in franchise history over the past two seasons, averaging a 26.6 rate in that span. He had been considered a hot coaching candidate this offseason, reportedly garnering interest from the New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks for their vacancies earlier this month.

Washington’s power play ranked 16th this season under the direction of former assistant Blaine Forsythe, who departed the franchise in April after 17 seasons in Washington. Kevin McCarthy, a longtime lieutenant under Laviolette, also left the team after three years.

The Capitals announced earlier this spring that they will return four staffers, including assistant coach Scott Allen, goaltending coach Scott Murray, assistant coach and video coach Brett Leonhardt and video coordinator Emily Engel-Natzke.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

