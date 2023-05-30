Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Thaddeus Ward worked two scoreless innings at Dodger Stadium on Monday night, retiring each of the six batters he faced. And that means there’s no telling when Ward will enter a game again. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “In my head I could pitch every single night,” said Ward, a starter turned reliever (for now) who has appeared in only 14 of the Washington Nationals’ 55 games. “That’s how I need to prepare. When the bullpen phone rings, I look down like everyone else, seeing if it’s for me. I have learned quickly to not take these lulls as like a big knock to my confidence. It’s what the situation calls for.”

Those lulls: Earlier in the year, Ward didn’t appear between April 19 and April 29. This month, he has had breaks of four, three, four, five and three days between outings. That is partly because seven of Ward’s appearances have lasted at least four outs, requiring more rest before revving back up. But his spotty usage is also due to his roster status.

Ward, 26, joined the Nationals when they selected him with the first pick of the Rule 5 Draft in December. And because he was a Rule 5 pick, Washington has to carry him for the entire season or risk returning him to the Boston Red Sox. That has created a bit of a tricky situation for Manager Dave Martinez, who maintains that Ward could be a starter down the line.

At the moment, he is a reliever with a history of elbow issues who can’t be used that often. Some nights, that slims Martinez’s bullpen to seven pitchers when he really could use an eighth. Over this past weekend, the Nationals’ bullpen was on fumes and Ward did not pitch once. He had logged an inning and 13 pitches against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, walking Juan Soto before he quickly handled Xander Bogaerts, Matt Carpenter and Rougned Odor.

There’s value in major league reps, especially because Ward has pitched almost exclusively in low-leverage spots. But it is hard not to think that both he and the Nationals would benefit from him starting every five days for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. That just won’t be an option in 2023.

“You could look at it two ways,” Martinez said Monday. “He’s getting so much experience being up here in the major leagues. I think that’ll help him eventually. ... We’d like to get him out there and get him more innings, but it’s difficult because of what he can do, what we’re allowing him to do. Right now it hasn’t been comfortable throwing him two days in a row. When we do pitch him, we try to use him for multiple innings, and if we do that, you almost have to stay away from him for a couple days. We still got a long ways to go.”

Facing the bottom of the Dodgers’ order Monday in a 6-1 loss, Ward excelled in spite of his command early in counts. He started 3-0 to Miguel Vargas, 2-0 to James Outman and 2-0 to Chris Taylor. But he struck out Vargas swinging, got Outman to hit a weak popup and Taylor to ground out. His next inning was cleaner, including flyouts for Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strikeout of Will Smith. But the sixth inning hinted at Ward’s biggest issue: Way too many walks.

Entering the week, he had walked at least two batters in four of his appearances (including four against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 7). His arsenal revolves around his sweeper — a slider that moves more horizontally than straight down — which he likes to throw in any count and to any part of the zone. When successful, he is more likely to limit hard contact than strike out a bunch of hitters. More than anything, though, he is learning to stay physically and mentally ready through long layoffs.

The first key: Stretching every night with Erasmo Ramírez, whom Ward has often shadowed because of Ramírez’s vast experience in flexible roles. They typically stretch between the third and fifth inning, depending on the starter’s pitch count. Ward’s locker is next to Ramirez’s in Los Angeles this week. Ahead of the series opener against the Dodgers, they walked on and off the field together for warmups.

The second key: Ward telling himself Martinez could always need him in a pinch. It would be easy, he admits, to assume he will probably not pitch in a given game. But what if that’s the night he is called into a high-leverage inning with a lead on the line?

As for what’s next, the Nationals could give Ward a chance to start toward the end of the season. He made 13 starts across four levels of Boston’s system in 2022, his first season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021. Or to normalize his innings, Washington could pair him with a young starter such as Jake Irvin, using Ward as a piggyback reliever to manage both of their workloads.

Or they could keep doling out his innings in sporadic appearances. That feels like the most probable path.

“I’ve been measuring progress based on how I feel,” Ward said Monday. “Early in the year, still not fully accustomed to the bullpen life yet, after my first two outings I came back the next day and I was like: ‘I can’t throw today. I’m sore.’

“And now we’re starting to move to the point where I’ve been going an inning, an inning-plus, and the next day I’m like, ‘You know what? I could probably give you three outs today.’”

