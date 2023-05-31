D.C. United falters late at home, settles for a tie with Montréal

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Four days after D.C. United’s lethargic start north of the border left Coach Wayne Rooney fuming, it was a late collapse on home soil that undid his team against another Canadian opponent. Ariel Lassiter and Sunusi Ibrahim combined on a pair of late goals two minutes apart and United settled for a 2-2 draw with Hernán Losada’s CF Montréal on Wednesday night in the former D.C. coach’s return to Audi Field. United (5-6-5), which sits eighth in the 15-team Eastern Conference, has one win in its past five matches (1-1-3).

“I thought for the majority of the game, we played very, very well and dominated and should have come away with three points,” said United forward Ted Ku-DiPietro, who netted his third goal of the year. “It was very unfortunate.”

Donovan Pines scored the opener for United shortly before halftime, and fellow D.C. academy product Ku-DiPietro added the second early in the second half. It was a bright start for a United team that delivered a lethargic first half in a 2-1 loss at Toronto FC on Saturday that left Rooney so frustrated by his players’ effort that he made three substitutions before halftime.

But moments after Lassiter hit the post, the Montréal forward — and son of D.C. legend Roy Lassiter — swung a cross that Ibrahim nodded home to halve the deficit in the 80th minute. Pines misread a long ball deep in United’s end two minutes later, and the pair capitalized as Ibrahim picked out Lassiter for a far-post strike to draw Montréal (6-8-1) level.

“It’s a mistake from Donovan,” Rooney said. “I just have to say Donovan has been brilliant. He’s been excellent, and it happens in football.”

In many ways, the teams were mirror images of each other. United and Montréal entered the contest at Audi Field one point apart in the middle of the Eastern Conference pack. Rooney and Losada turned to nearly identical formations. And the squads deployed similar tactics, sitting back, clogging the midfield and daring each other to break through.

Although neither team found much of a rhythm before halftime, United looked more threatening. Sure enough, Pines’s strike came in the 44th minute. Mateusz Klich collected the ball off a short corner kick and floated a cross to the far post, where Pines directed a header past Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois for his second goal of the season.

“I was really thankful that I got [the goal],” Pines said. “But I’ve just got to finish it through and see out to the rest of the game.”

It was Klich’s sixth assist since arriving this past offseason from English club Leeds United, moving the Polish playmaker to a tie for fourth in MLS.

United pushed for the second goal coming out of halftime and, after several minutes of sustained pressure, got it in the 59th. Andy Najar’s cross ricocheted off Montréal defender Joel Waterman and into the path of Ku-DiPietro, who stabbed a shot that trickled inside the post.

The home team was seemingly coasting to victory when Lassiter and the substitute Ibrahim stunned the Audi Field faithful into silence. While a late D.C. surge — including a Christian Benteke header that drifted just wide — reinvigorated the crowd, a redemptive winner never came.

“It’s a strange game, isn’t it?” Rooney said. “I thought we controlled the game and never really felt worried.”

Here’s what else to know about United’s draw:

Losada returns

The match marked Losada’s first trip to Audi Field since he was abruptly fired as United’s coach in April 2022, reportedly amid clashes with the front office and concerns in the locker room over his physically taxing style. Losada, a 41-year-old Argentine whose only managerial experience before United was a brief stint in charge of Belgian club Beerschot, went 16-19-5 over 15 months in D.C.

Losada is 0-1-1 against his old team after United notched a 1-0 win at Montréal last month.

Rooney shuffles squad

Rooney made two changes from the lineup he had deployed for three straight matches, with wing backs Pedro Santos (thigh) and Najar (hip) making their first starts since suffering injuries late last month. Najar offered his usual jolt of creativity down the right side, helping set up Ku-DiPietro’s goal, while Santos provided much of United’s attacking inspiration during the tepid first half.

Benteke captained United in the absence of midfielder Russell Canouse, who exited the loss at Toronto with a head injury.

