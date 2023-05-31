Geopolitics are impossible to ignore at the French Open

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — The wretched outside world has bitten this French Open and refused to let go, regardless of how the Roland Garros oasis aims to help people forget that same world via elegance, espresso stands, highbrow ice creams, mobile beverage salespeople, trees and cloth picnic chairs arrayed before a big screen showing contemplative clay-court tennis.

Ukrainian players with their invasion-ravaged hearts have appealed for keener discourse concerning Russia’s 15-month-old assault. Novak Djokovic has taken an adamant swim in geopolitics. A news conference with a victorious Sloane Stephens, who has played beautifully here, veered to the somber.

If the idea of sport as respite long since had grown quaint, here it has grown quainter. Here’s a Grand Slam tournament at a time in history when Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk felt moved to say, “I just want to say that I’m proud of our air defense system and how they shoot almost 100 percent of things.”

At a tournament that opened with fans booing Kostyuk for declining to shake hands with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka — a war-long stance of Ukrainian players toward players from Russia and its ally Belarus — war stories continued into Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Coming back to the politics in sports,” the Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina said, “as I think all Ukrainians mention, it’s connected very much because we are all people … For me, it’s just part of human life — politics, sports, you know, different things. It’s like that.”

Returning from childbirth ranked No. 192 after reaching No. 3 in 2019, Svitolina has won twice this week, spoken calmly and spoken strongly. She said on Wednesday she lives “different days differently” and feels “a mixture of different feelings, but they are bad feelings. You know, they are anger, they are sadness, just heaviness. It’s like this heaviness that I have on a daily basis, and all Ukrainians have. You cannot escape from this, and this is for the past one and a half years we have that in our life.” She said family and friends in Ukraine “are used to the alarms that are going on,” and that “as soon as they hear something, they go to the bomb shelters. Sleepless nights. You know, it’s a terrible thing, but they tell me that now it’s a part of their life, which is very, very sad.”

Already she had asked for a fresh paradigm of questions and answers — away from the posh topics such as etiquette. “So right now my focus,” she said, “and I want to invite everyone to focus on helping Ukrainians. That’s the main point of this, you know, to help kids, to help women who lost their husbands because they are at the war and they are fighting for Ukraine. We are missing the main point that people now at this time, they need help as never before. The kids, you know, they’re losing their parents, they’re losing parts of their body. You know, there are so many things we can do and help in different ways. You can donate a couple of dollars and it save lives. Or donate your time to something to help people. You know, we are missing the main point of all of that and talking, talking, talking about nothing. Well, here, empty, completely empty words. Not helping.”

In an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde this week, No. 1 Iga Swiatek said, “There are indeed tensions among the players, sometimes the atmosphere in the locker room is quite heavy. At the beginning of the conflict, there was a lack of leadership on the part of the tennis authorities, we were not brought together to explain how we were supposed to manage this complex situation and how to behave. Those who are in the worst position are the Ukrainian players and it would be good if we paid more attention to what they feel and what they endure.”

Advertisement

“I don’t understand,” Kostyuk said. “I see these players every single week in the locker room, and they don’t have the (courage) to come up and talk to me for 15 months already. I’m not sure if they will or not. I will look. Okay.”

If those endurances include the serial pain of seeing Russian and Belarusian players, this tournament has winced with that. Twelve of the 14 Russian women in the singles draw won their first-round matches, all-Russian bouts dot both the second and third rounds, and Svitolina herself will find a third round against No. 56-ranked Anna Blinkova. All this comes ahead of Wimbledon, which in July will allow Russian and Belarusian players after refusing them last year.

“Every single tournament, same question, how we feel. We said already our position,” said Dayana Yastremska, who lost in the first round as Ukraine’s women went 2-4. “We don’t feel really good. Like, how can we go on court and play against people who — like Russia, against the terroristic country? How? It’s difficult emotionally. So better ask them how they feel playing against us. Do they feel good or no?”

Advertisement

Blinkova, set to play Svitolina, said, “Just a match for me. I will prepare for this match tactically. I will analyze the match that we just played last week (a Svitolina romp in the final in Strasbourg).”

Kostyuk recommended another fresh question: “Who would they want to win the war?”

Lesia Tsurenko, the No. 66 player who upended No. 13 Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, saw the booing of Kostyuk as “people getting a bit wrong information.” Sabalenka agreed. Tsurenko reeled at when Sabalenka, the No. 2 player who might become No. 1 here, spoke in March to receiving “hate” in the locker room: “Definitely some days if I have unhappy face, it’s just because, you know, my city was probably bombed for I think 16 times in May only … Yesterday part of the rocket landed 100 meters away from my home.”

Advertisement

At a news conference later on Wednesday, a Ukrainian reporter asked Sabalenka about her signature in 2020 on a letter supporting president Alexander Lukashenko “in times when he was torturing and beating protesters in the street,” and said, “How is it possible that the potential world number one supports a dictator and —”

“I have no comments to you, so thank you for your question,” Sabalenka said.

To a follow asking her to condemn the Belarusian involvement, she said, “I’ve got no comments to you.”

To a second follow, the moderator said, “She’s made it clear that she’s not going to answer.”

“Now we know everything,” the reporter said. “It’s all clear.”

By contrast Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam tournament champion ranked No. 3 these days after a record 387 weeks at No. 1 (with more weeks probable), commented without being asked. Regarding the violence on Monday in northern Kosovo between NATO peacekeeping troops and Serbian protesters, Djokovic exited a first-round win with the traditional scribble on the camera lens, and wrote, “Kosovo is the (heart symbol) of Serbia! Stop violence”

That region of Kosovo matters deeply to Djokovic because his father, Srdjan, grew up in Zvecan — formerly in Serbia, nowadays in Kosovo since Kosovar independence in 2008 — in the midst of where Serbians living in Kosovo boycotted local elections, then protested when the Kosovar winners went to assume office. Violence on Monday left dozens of NATO troops and Serbian protesters injured.

“That topic is very sensitive,” Djokovic said to Serbian reporters. “As a Serb, everything that’s happening in Kosovo hurts me a lot. This is the least I could have done. I feel the responsibility as a public figure — doesn’t matter in which field — to give support … Especially as a son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel the need to give my support to them and to Serbia. I don’t know what the future brings for Serbian people and for Kosovo, but it’s necessary to show support and demonstrate unity in these kinds of situations.”

Advertisement

He said, “I am not holding back. I would do it again.” And, “My stance is clear: I am against wars, violence and any kind of conflict, as I’ve always stated publicly. I empathize with all people, but the situation with Kosovo is a precedent in international law. Kosovo is our hearthstone, our stronghold, our most important monasteries are there.” Serbia has not recognized Kosovo’s independence.

With Stephens, the 30-year-old American ranked No. 30, and the 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French finalist who has dropped only seven games here while tearing through players ranked Nos. 16 and 41, the grimness related to Roland Garros’s new app that helps players block hate speech.

Of racism, she said, “Yes, it’s obviously been a problem my entire career. It has never stopped. If anything, it’s only gotten worse. I did hear about the software. I have not used it. I have a lot of obviously key words banned on Instagram and all of these things, but that doesn’t stop someone from just typing in an asterisk or typing it in a different way, which obviously software most of the time doesn’t catch. But yeah, it’s something I have had to deal with my whole career and something I will continue to deal with, I’m sure. That’s that.”

GiftOutline Gift Article