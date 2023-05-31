Placing Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic within a matrix of his fellow basketball greats is no easy task. He racks up triple-doubles like Wilt Chamberlain, tosses no-look passes like Magic Johnson and launches high-release jumpers like Larry Bird, but there’s only one Joker, whose contradictions make him one of the NBA’s most fascinating superstars.
The sublime brilliance of Nikola Jokic
The Nuggets star combines traditional and modern elements that make him the NBA’s most devastating all-around offensive weapon
Jokic lives in the paint but rarely dunks. He’s almost always the biggest player on the court, but he rarely plays above the rim. He touches the ball constantly but makes a concerted effort not to hold it. He sometimes struggles to move laterally on defense, but he tap-dances past defenders for floaters and step-back three-pointers. His serene personality is central to his success in late-game situations, but he has erupted for a few memorable flagrant fouls along the way.
As he has risen from a second-round draft pick to a two-time MVP, Jokic has generally shunned media attention and sought to downplay his burgeoning fame. Just last week, in response to a question about his MVP race with Joel Embiid, Jokic said “people are just mean” when they suggest the Philadelphia 76ers center wasn’t a deserving winner.
Jokic had no interest in stoking a rivalry or making a belated claim for the award, even though he had just led the Nuggets to the first Finals appearance in franchise history. Shortly thereafter, he decried social media, home to three years’ worth of fierce debates over his MVP credentials, as “a waste of time.”
Therein lies the greatest contradiction of all: Though Jokic prefers to keep the public at arm’s length, his game is utterly magnetic — an ideal mix of substance and style. Here’s a look at Jokic’s unique approach to basketball, which melds traditional and modern elements that make him the NBA’s most devastating all-around offensive weapon.
The conductor
Jokic led the NBA with 6,804 touches in the regular season. Not even high-usage perimeter stars such as LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Trae Young had their palms on the basketball more than Denver’s conductor, whom teammate Aaron Gordon calls a “maestro” and a “savant.”
The magic touch
Nikola Jokic led the league in touches this season.
Total touches in 2023 regular season
N. Jokic
6,804
D. Sabonis
6,599
L. Doncic
5,913
T. Young
5,859
F. VanVleet
5,837
Touches per game
N. Jokic
98.6
T. Haliburton
94.2
J. Harden
93.5
L. Ball
90.2
L. Doncic
89.6
Source: nba.com
What really sets Jokic apart from his contemporaries, though, is how he keeps the ball in motion. While lead guards such as Doncic and Young held the ball for an average of five seconds or more each time they got it, Jokic moved it along in under three seconds. Similarly, Doncic and Young took more than five dribbles every time they got the ball, whereas Jokic averaged just 1.43 dribbles per touch.
Touch and move
While Jokic touched the ball the most, he didn't hold onto the ball for long. He averaged just 2.69 seconds per touch.
In orange, Denver Nuggets players.
Touches in
2023 regular season
7K
N. Jokic
D. Sabonis
T. Young
6K
L. Doncic
F. VanVleet
5K
4K
3K
2K
1K
0
2
3
4
5
6
7
1
Seconds per touch
Source: nba.com
For opposing defenses, this means Denver plays faster than it looks. While Denver ranked only 24th in pace and Jokic’s massive frame requires some work to get up to full speed, the combination of his constant involvement and quick passes forces opponents to keep track of him all over the court.
Jokic will bring the ball up on the fast break, camp at the elbow, operate in the post and set screens so he can pop open on the perimeter. All the while, he uses his height and vision to survey the defense for cracks he can exploit. Moments to rest are few and far between because Jokic doesn’t usually pound the ball in isolation or break Denver’s flow.
The vision
Johnson said recently that Jokic is “changing the game of basketball right before our very eyes,” and the Lakers legend evoked Bird, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal to frame Jokic’s impact. But Johnson himself is a helpful reference point. Just as Johnson functioned as a point guard in a 6-foot-9 body, Jokic thrives as a 6-11 point center.
Bill Walton and Arvydas Sabonis drew plaudits for their passing ability, but Jokic is in a class by himself when it comes to the regularity, degree of difficulty and range of his assists. The Serbian star tosses contorting overhead dimes like a water polo player, he can do a slow-motion “Showtime” impersonation of Johnson in transition, and he is a master at zipping the ball to backdoor cutters. His well-honed technique is complemented by a quiet fearlessness: Jokic regularly goes behind his back, leads his teammates into open space and passes without looking at his target.
Help center
Jokic’s 678 assists this season were the second-most by a center in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s 702 in 1967-68. What’s more, Jokic’s last five seasons all rank in the top eight for assists by a center in NBA history.
Assists per season
800
Chamberlain
702
Jokic
678
700
630
599
580
600
584
500
512
400
300
200
100
0
Age
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
34
36
38
Source: basketball-reference.com
The balance
Entering the Finals, Jokic and Jamal Murray have averaged a whopping 57.6 points in the playoffs. They function as a strong pick-and-roll pairing, and Murray’s three-point shooting and knack for rising to the occasion in big moments make him an ideal partner for Jokic.
But the Nuggets’ offense, which ranks first in the playoffs, is a five-man affair rather than a two-man game. All five of Denver’s starters, plus sixth man Bruce Brown, have averaged double figures in scoring during the regular season and the playoffs. With the big-bodied Jokic in place to handle rebounding and interior defense, Denver can surround him with shooting threats to maximize the potency of its offense.
Jokic’s ability to keep all of his teammates involved, regardless of their size or skill set, is the key. Gordon, his most common target, is a highflier who converts lobs and backdoor passes. Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are natural floor-spacers, and Murray stays involved with a little bit of everything. Remarkably, Jokic registered at least 100 assists to each of his four fellow starters, and no player received more than 23 percent of his assists.
Playing well with others
Here's how Jokic spread the ball around to his teammates.
Aaron
Gordon
155 27
Ish
Smith
1 0
Michael
Porter Jr.
121 32
Reggie
Jackson
2 0
Kentavious
Caldwell-Pope
115 34
Jamal
Murray
107 36
Davon
Reed
2 0
Nikola
Jokic
678
154
Regular season
Playoffs
Bruce
Brown
87 12
Zeke
Nnaji
6 0
Bones
Hyland
13 0
Jeff
Green
30 7
Vlatko
Cancar
17 0
Christian
Braun
20 2
Source: nba.com
“[Denver’s offense] is a little bit of everything,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said. “It’s a talented team. Very few one-trick ponies make it this far. They are able to put pressure on you in the paint, pressure on you from the three-point line with very capable shooters, some of which are elite. You’ve just got to be ready to give multiple efforts.”
The scoring
Jokic’s dazzling passing ability has occasionally overshadowed the fact that he is also one of the NBA’s premier scorers. During the 2021-22 season, when Murray was sidelined following knee surgery, Jokic averaged a career-high 27.1 points, which ranked sixth in the league.
“There are certain guys in this league that play the game a certain way that I like to play the game as well,” James said. “He’s one of them, where you are always off balance when you are guarding a player like that because of his ability to score, rebound, shoot. He sees plays before they happen. There’s not many guys in our league like that.”
Though Jokic scaled back his scoring this season to accommodate Murray’s return and the summer arrivals of Caldwell-Pope and Brown, he has averaged 29.9 points during the playoffs. That run included a 53-point explosion against the Phoenix Suns in the second round and a 43-point night against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. He scored 30 points in Game 4 to sweep the Lakers, hitting a fallaway three-pointer over Anthony Davis and muscling for a drive to ice the game in the closing minutes.
Playoff explosions
Jokic has upped his scoring from 24.5 points per game in the regular season to 29.9 points per game in the playoffs.
60
53
50
43
39
40
34
32
30
30
20
10
0
Game 1
2
3
4
5
1
2
3
4
5
6
1
2
3
4
First
round
Minnesota
Conference
semifinals
Phoenix
Conference
finals
Los Angeles
Lakers
Source: basketball-reference.com
“When you have a guy like Jokic, as big as he is but also as cerebral as he is, you can’t really make many mistakes,” James continued. “Even when you guard him for one of the best possessions that you think you can guard him, he puts the ball behind his head Larry Bird-style and shoots it 50 feet in the air and it goes in.”
Jokic is a nightmare cover: He led the NBA in post touches this season, and he’s shooting 47.4 percent on three-pointers during the playoffs. If the defense goes small against him, he can bully or deke his way to soft-touch runners, floaters and layups. If the defense stays big, he floats out to the perimeter and goes to work.
In the paint and beyond the arc
Jokic made 646 shots while shooting 63.2 percent from the field during the regular season.
In yellow, missed shots.
He made 319 shots from the restricted area while shooting 74.5 percent and another 225 shots from the paint (62.7 percent)
Only 45 of his makes came from the less-efficient mid-range.
He made 57 three-pointers while shooting 38.3 percent.
Source: nba.com
A glance at his shot chart shows how well Jokic sticks to his hot spots. A monster anywhere in the paint thanks to his size, excellent hands and array of in-between shots, Jokic largely ignores less efficient midrange jumpers in favor of difficult-to-defend threes from the top of the key. Opponents can’t even compensate by intentionally fouling him a la O’Neal because he’s a career 82.9 percent free throw shooter.
The total package
Jokic has peaked this postseason because co-star Murray has returned healthy, his supporting cast has gotten better and years of work on his conditioning have allowed him to hold up for huge minutes with his massive offensive burden. As Jokic set about winning Western Conference finals MVP honors, Nuggets Coach Michael Malone repeatedly stressed his star’s mental command over his surroundings.
“The thing you love about Nikola is he’s going to read the game,” Malone said after Game 2. “Earlier in the game they were double-teaming him, so he found the open man. And when they played him one-on-one, he attacked the basket. That’s the thing I probably admire about him most: He never goes into a game or a possession with a premeditated notion.”
Triple-double king
The triple-double is the handiest measure of Jokic’s all-around dominance. He led the NBA with 29 triple-doubles during the regular season — doubling up Domantas Sabonis — and he has eight triple-doubles in the playoffs, more than double all other players combined.
N. Jokic
29
D. Sabonis
14
L. Doncic
10
J. Morant
7
G. Antetokounmpo
6
Source: basketball-reference.com
Jokic is averaging 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists after the first three rounds, numbers that have never been posted in playoff history. That type of superlative production is necessary to lead a small-market franchise to its first NBA championship, especially when none of Jokic’s fellow starters has made an all-star team. Although it’s not over yet, this has been a run for the ages from a player who defies comparison and convention at every turn.