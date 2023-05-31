As MLB takes over Padres broadcasts, Rob Manfred lashes out at Sinclair

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One day after Major League Baseball took over the production and distribution of San Diego Padres TV broadcasts, Commissioner Rob Manfred appeared in a bankruptcy court Wednesday in Houston to issue a scathing rebuke of the company that gave up those rights and to reiterate his vision for the future of baseball broadcasts.

Manfred singled out Diamond Sports Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Diamond owned the rights to 14 MLB teams but filed for bankruptcy protection this year. Manfred said MLB got “less than 24 hours notice” that Diamond was not going to continue to pay the Padres their rights fees. He also said he had concerns about Diamond for several years — ever since Sinclair’s CEO threatened him that the company was going to declare bankruptcy as part of an effort to reduce teams’ rights fees.

Manfred said MLB had been preparing to become a distributor of its own games since then. That plan went into effect Wednesday night when the league produced and distributed the Padres game in San Diego, both on its in-house streaming service, MLBTV, and local cable.

The legal dispute unfolding in Houston does not involve the Padres. The narrow issue at stake in Wednesday’s evidentiary hearing is to determine fair market value for the TV rights of four teams: the Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks. Diamond says those contracts are not economically viable and would like the bankruptcy court to lower their rights fees. MLB has sought to compel the full payments or demand that Diamond relinquish the rights to those teams.

The Padres’ situation, though, still loomed large during a full day of testimony Wednesday, as the sides traded arguments over the declining cable business and the value of local TV broadcasts. Diamond has said it would be willing to fulfill its rights contracts if MLB would grant in-market streaming rights to their teams so that they can build a direct-to-consumer streaming product.

“They want, in effect, to blackmail MLB and the four clubs,” countered Jim Bromley, a lawyer for Major League Baseball countered.

The future of local TV rights for MLB teams is crucial for league business, with the contracts accounting for usually 20 to 30 percent of a team’s revenue, according to Manfred. For the past three decades, just about every baseball team has earned that money through a regional sports network. Sinclair entered the business in 2019, purchasing 19 networks from Disney for more than $10 billion, but the company also took on $8 billion in debt to finance the deal. (Manfred testified Wednesday that MLB also made a bid but fell about $900 million short.) Sinclair owns the rights to 41 teams across the NBA, NHL and MLB.

Since that purchase, cord-cutting has continued to decimate the cable bundle. Diamond’s RSN subscriptions fell from more than 61 million at the end of 2019 to approximately 47 million by the end of 2021, the company reported. The rights fees in the RSN deals, meanwhile, have continued to rise. “The contracts at issue were entered into between 2010 and 2015, just about the peak of the cable market,” said Howard Shapiro, an attorney for the debtors. “The market has fallen dramatically by nearly 40 percent.”

Diamond’s restructuring plan centers on its direct-to-consumer streaming service, but MLB has been reluctant to give those rights to Diamond. Manfred testified that Sinclair has publicly discussed gambling and merchandising rights it does not have and that teams complained about meetings in which Sinclair executives did not show up.

“We had an uneasy relationship with them,” Manfred said.

In his testimony Wednesday, Diamond CEO David Preschlack revealed that MLB offered Diamond around $400 million to essentially transition out of the business and return the rights to MLB, but that offer was not accepted. Preschlack also confirmed that Diamond’s streaming service has just 200,000 subscribers; he said he expected that number to grow to 10 million by 2028.

A ruling on the evidentiary hearing could come Thursday after another day of testimony.

In the meantime, the Padres will be a novel test case for how MLB can act as its own TV partner. They were in the midst of a 20-year, $1.2 billion contract with Diamond, which paid the team an average of $60 million annually. The Padres have foregone those rights fees, but can recoup some money at least in the short term by selling advertising through MLBTV subscriptions and cable deals. Manfred testified that MLB is willing to backstop 80 percent of any team’s TV contract if it is canceled by Diamond.

Fans will initially be able to stream games free on MLBTV and then pay a reduced rate for games, and MLB has already struck several carriage deals with cable companies. The league touted in its announcement that more fans in the San Diego area will have access to the team, 3.3 million instead of 1.1 million. Next, the team and the league will find out if that means that more fans buy MLBTV and whether those revenue can match the revenue from its RSN.

