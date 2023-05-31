Robert Hassell III and James Wood share an outfield and a future

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOWIE — It was only fitting that Robert Hassell III and James Wood walked together from the visitors’ clubhouse onto the field Tuesday night. The Class AA Harrisburg Senators outfielders were drafted by the San Diego Padres a year apart. They were sent to Washington in the same blockbuster trade for Juan Soto a year ago. And now here they were — two potentially pivotal pieces of the Nationals’ future — preparing to take the same field for the first time in an official game.

They strode down the left field line at Prince George’s Stadium, bat and helmet in hand, toward a few fans offering pens and baseballs behind the visitors’ bullpen. A few minutes later, Wood was near the on-deck circle as Hassell took practice swings before walking to the batter’s box to begin the game. And after the top of the first inning, Wood galloped out to right field as Hassell jogged behind him toward center.

Even their answers about playing together were similar.

“I played with him a little bit during spring and during [instructional league], but I’m just really excited,” Wood said of Hassell. “He’s a really, really, really good player, great hitter, defender. It’s going to be fun being in the lineup.”

“It’s really exciting,” Hassell said of Wood. “He’s the man. He’s going to perform. And I think of myself as the same way. Anything I can bring to the team and help the team — and he thinks the same way. And with us two and the rest of the guys we got performing behind us, it’s going to be fun.”

Wood, 20, and Hassell, 21, are young for this level. Only four players on Harrisburg’s roster were born in 2000 or later. Hassell, born in 2001, and Wood, born in 2002, are the youngest members of the team.

But they hit in the first two spots of Harrisburg’s order Tuesday against the Bowie Baysox. Each went 0 for 4 in a 3-2 loss. How quickly Hassell and Wood — two of the five prospects the Nationals acquired from the Padres in August — develop over the years ahead will factor into how they fit into the evolving puzzle that is the Nationals’ next championship roster. But both believe the shared experience of the trade and their youth will help them support each other.

“He’s pretty young compared to a lot of guys in the league, [just] like me,” Wood said. “So I feel like we could learn a lot from each other.”

Wood was playing for high Class A Wilmington just a few days ago; a strong week — 9 for 19 with three home runs over five games — earned him a promotion to Harrisburg. In 42 games with the Blue Rocks, he hit .293 with a .392 on-base percentage and a .580 slugging percentage.

Hassell missed the start of the season while rehabbing a wrist injury. He has hit .267 since joining Harrisburg on May 3.

Wood was called into the Wilmington manager’s office Saturday and told he would be heading to Harrisburg. The next morning, Hassell woke up to reports that it could be happening. He texted Wood, who confirmed it was true, and Hassell said he was “hyped.”

On Tuesday, ahead of just his second game in Class AA, Wood sat in the dugout with a grin on his face. He stared at the ground, seemingly searching for words to describe his emotions.

“I don’t even know,” he ultimately offered. “It’s kind of a lot to sort of process at once. … But it was definitely a great feeling.”

Where they might fit in the outfield at the major league level remains to be seen. Both have played center field extensively. And then there’s 19-year-old Elijah Green, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft currently at Class A Fredericksburg, whom many also see as a center fielder.

“I’ve kind of played all over,” Wood said. “But I think being able to play all three [outfield spots] is a great asset as long as I can stay in the lineup. I’m not really too concerned about which position in the outfield I’m at.”

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez has said he wants to see Wood play all three positions, but his 6-foot-6 stature suggests Wood would be a better fit as a corner outfielder. Senators Manager Delino DeShields said Hassell and Wood would alternate in the field; Wood patrolled center for his Harrisburg debut Sunday as Hassell got the day off.

DeShields is still getting to know Wood, but from what he has seen over the past month, he likes what he has seen from Hassell.

“Even in the outfield, running after balls, it just looks easy,” he said. “Everything that he does just looks easy and fluid … an easy flow to his game.”

Hassell did make a mistake in the second inning Tuesday: He misjudged a line drive, breaking in on the ball before going back to make up ground. When he reached for the ball, it bounced off his glove, allowing a run to score from second. (The play was scored a double.) Over in right, Wood had a quiet night.

Hassell said he’s most comfortable in center field but doesn’t care where he plays — he believes he can make an impact anywhere. Wood feels the same way. They’ll have plenty of chances to prove it.

“I want to do anything I can to help this team out,” Hassell said. “I think if you put me in right field, I think I could really help [prevent runners from taking an extra base] and cover a ton of ground. Having James in center or vice versa — whichever way works.”

