Elite recruit Ron Holland to play for G League Ignite

Consensus top-five men’s basketball recruit Ron Holland has decided to eschew a possible one-and-done season in college and instead play for the NBA G League Ignite. A 6-foot-8 forward from Duncanville, Tex., Holland told multiple outlets Wednesday that he saw the G League as his best option to prepare for the NBA.

Holland had committed to the University of Texas last fall, before the school fired coach Chris Beard in January. Holland decommitted from the Longhorns in April, leading to some hopes by Arkansas fans that he might join the Razorbacks.

Instead, Holland will follow a path trod recently by the likes of Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, and Sterling “Scoot” Henderson, who is widely expected to be a top-three pick in this year’s draft. Holland is considered by some to be a candidate to go in the top five of the 2024 draft, as could Matas Buzelis, a 6-10 Chicago-area guard who also revealed Wednesday he is set to spend the upcoming season with G League Ignite.

“The G League will help me reach my potential as a basketball player and prepare me for the NBA,” Holland told ESPN, which ranked him as the No. 2 overall senior in the 2023 class. “To have a long career, I need to prepare my body and improve my skills as I continue to try to win games. They have a program to help develop my body and my game. I know I have to work on being a more consistent shooter, along with my footwork and ballhandling, so I can score in space on the perimeter against a set defender.”

5 ⭐️ @TexasMBB commit Ron Holland showcased his versatility in the @nikehoopsummit scrimmage, impacting the game in a variety of ways 🙌@ron2kholland | @PaulBiancardi pic.twitter.com/mXWp2ShbpN — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 8, 2023

Holland told 247 Sports, which ranked him first overall, that when he visited the G League Ignite facilities, he found an arrangement that held greater appeal than a stint in college.

“There’s no sitting in class, it’s all focus on basketball,” he added. “It is a pro lifestyle now, and just having yourself in the mind-set of becoming a professional person on and off the court.”

Based in Henderson, Nev., G League Ignite was founded in 2020 by the NBA to serve as an attractive option for elite prospects, who can be paid up to $500,000 for a season with the team. The organization complements its young standouts with a number of veteran players who not only fill out the roster but can act as mentors.

The 2021 squad that featured Green also boasted Jonathan Kuminga, who went on to become the seventh overall pick that year in the NBA draft. Last year’s Ignite team had two players who were taken in the first round: Dyson Daniels (eighth) and MarJon Beauchamp (24th). In addition to Henderson, this year’s squad may see Leonard Miller and Sidy Cissoko become first-round selections.

