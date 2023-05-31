Sam Howell is mic’d up and ‘taking charge’ of the Commanders’ new offense

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the entirety of Patrick Mahomes’s 2022 season, in which he won another Super Bowl and the NFL’s MVP, a small microphone was tucked inside his jersey to grant access to a facet of his game that is typically limited to those on the field. Every play call, every conversation on the sideline, every interaction with teammates, every celebration and every hit were recorded as part of Netflix’s new docuseries, “Quarterback,” which tracked the lives of several NFL quarterbacks.

The Commanders’ quarterbacks weren’t among them, but so far in organized team activities, the team has followed a similar approach — not for entertainment, but for development. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell has worn a microphone in practices to record his play-calls and his command of the huddle, giving him and his coaches yet another tool to gauge his progress toward becoming the Commanders’ starting quarterback.

“It’s real interesting to watch the way you can see him stepping into the huddle,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “He’s taking charge, taking command.”

Rivera mic’d up his quarterbacks in Carolina, and he recalled the Bears doing it when he was a linebacker for the team in the 1980s and early 1990s. But it’s a new approach in Washington, where the Commanders are transitioning to a new system, led by offensive coordinator/assistant head coach Eric Bieniemy and their eighth starting quarterback in three years.

The plan is to have all of their quarterbacks — Howell, veteran Jacoby Brissett, undrafted rookie Tim DeMorat and former practice squad player Jake Fromm — wear microphones during practices. And for a couple workouts, as well as Wednesday’s session, Howell has worn the wire.

“When they first said they were going to do it, I was kind of shocked because I’ve never heard of somebody doing it,” Howell said. “But I think it’s a great idea, and it’s definitely been fun to hear their feedback.”

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Howell started one game last season before he was thrust into the spotlight as the Commanders’ projected starter for 2023. Rivera made it clear as early as January that Howell would get every chance to win the job, and in the months since, the coach has held true to that. The Commanders didn’t draft a quarterback, and they signed a veteran, Brissett, who has a record of working as a backup and mentoring younger quarterbacks.

Though the offseason is still in its infancy and league rules prohibit contact during OTAs, Howell has, so far, given reason to warrant a first-string title.

“He’s doing a great job commanding us out there on the field,” receiver Curtis Samuel said. “He’s throwing dots. … You just see him being vocal. Putting guys in the right spot when they’re messing up, just getting us in the right mind-set for practice, and just keeping the right tempo and momentum when we’re out here.”

It’s quite the role change for Howell, 22. Last season, his on-field work was generally limited to third-string reps and the scout team. Like many rookies transitioning to pro offenses and playing under center more, Howell was tasked with improving his footwork and adapting to the faster pace.

He followed his improvement throughout the year with more work with his private quarterbacks coach, Anthony Boone, a former all-ACC quarterback at Duke. In February, when the Commanders hired Bieniemy following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, Howell dove in fully to learning the new playbook.

“Once I knew we had E.B., I was kind of watching Kansas City film and kind of seeing what they were doing,” Howell said. “I feel like I was able to kind of match my full work up to what they're doing in Kansas City. I feel like I'm matching up pretty well out here.”

Bieniemy is installing his version of the West Coast offense — a version that figures to look similar to the one he and Andy Reid ran in Kansas City.

Of course, mimicking Mahomes’s play would be a tall task for any quarterback. Howell has focused not on the player, but the details — details that carry over to his game and the Commanders’ offense.

“I’m not going to try to be anybody else,” Howell said. “Obviously, I watch the film, and I think Patrick does a heck of a job, and he excels on extending the play and making those off-platform throws, and I think I’m capable of making plays myself. So I don’t try to go out there and be anybody else. I try to go out there and be the best version of myself.”

During one period Wednesday, Howell and the quarterbacks were forced to throw off-platform passes, navigating simulated screens and blitzes from assistant coaches. They ran similar drills last season, and Howell’s training with Boone regularly incorporates such situations.

“Everyone knows in this game you’re not going to be sitting back there in a clean pocket most of the time,” Howell said. “You’re going to be trying to avoid a guy and try to make a throw, so you’re going to be off platform a lot.”

Howell’s play during team drills was mixed. He connected with tight end Cole Turner on a beautiful catch down the right sideline during seven-on-seven drills, but he also threw a pick; rookie safety Quan Martin deflected a pass, and linebacker Cody Barton dove for the interception. Rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes deflected two other passes, prompting a yell from Bieniemy: “Too many balls on the ground!”

The Commanders closed the workout with a two-minute drill in which Howell led the offense into the red zone with one second remaining but overthrew Turner in the back corner of the end zone as defensive players erupted in cheers.

Bieniemy pulled Howell aside after the play.

“He asked me what I saw, and if there’s one play he didn’t agree with my decision, he tells me,” Howell said. “… I tell him all the time to coach me hard. I want to be coached hard.”

After speaking with Bieniemy, Howell walked off the field and spoke briefly with reporters before greeting fans with autographs and photos.

“Obviously, I really don’t think I’ve deserved anything at this point, but I am super thankful to the fans; they’ve been awesome to me,” he said. “… I think a lot of people probably wouldn’t have expected this outcome, but I’m just going to try to do everything I can to just take this opportunity and just try to take advantage of it.”

