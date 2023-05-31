Dodgers close in on sweep of Nationals after tight game slips away

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — In the end, after the Washington Nationals made a late push against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, after Dave Roberts inserted a lefty reliever (Alex Vesia, not Clayton Kershaw) who couldn’t handle his assignments (Keibert Ruiz, Lane Thomas and Luis García, not Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto), a close game slipped away on J.D. Martinez’s two-run shot in the seventh. There would be no reprise of the Nationals’ late-inning comeback from the 2019 postseason, however different the characters are now. At least not this time.

The pitcher on the wrong end of Martinez’s homer Tuesday? Nationals reliever Andrés Machado, who entered for a second inning despite Hunter Harvey warming behind him, seemingly ready for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy at the top of the Dodgers’ order. Washington had tightened the gap to one run against Vesia, using a solo homer for Ruiz, then García’s RBI single after Thomas doubled in front of him with two down. But Manager Dave Martinez didn’t turn to Harvey, perhaps his best reliever, to face the opponent’s best hitters.

Instead, Machado yielded a two-out single to Muncy and Martinez crushed the insurance homer. An inning later, Mason Thompson plunked the leadoff batter, CJ Abrams made a throwing error on a high chopper and Thompson threw a wild pitch that brought in James Outman from third. The Dodgers scored twice more in the frame, Freeman’s loud solo homer providing the exclamation point. And so the Nationals lost, 9-3, to put them at risk of being swept here Wednesday.

“If we tied the game, we would have brought [Harvey] in there,” Martinez explained. “... And then we were hoping that Machado gets through Martinez and then we were going to bring in [Carl Edwards Jr.]. It just didn’t happen.”

Through six innings against Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin, the Nationals (23-32) had 10 batted balls that traveled at least 95 mph. That included a 388-foot flyout for Abrams, a 388-foot flyout for Ruiz and a 367-foot flyout for Thomas. The chances of those drives landing for a hit, according to Statcast: 78, 63 and 57 percent, respectively, which left Washington with nothing more than the evidence of bad luck. They had 12 batted balls over 100 mph in the game, seven of them outs, and finished with six hits.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, turned its hard contact into runs. With none down in the second, Jason Heyward reached for a curveball — thrown outside and off the plate by Nationals starter Jake Irvin — and pulled it for a solo homer to right-center. And in the third, the Dodgers smacked three straight run-scoring hits. Muncy punched a ground-rule double to left, Martinez lifted a sacrifice fly and Heyward beat Irvin again with a single that scored Muncy.

Irvin escaped the jam by retiring David Peralta and Outman, getting Outman to swing through a low-and-away curve. He then worked two more innings, logging a one-two-three fourth before stranding two in the fifth. Irvin threw 42 curves, inducing eight whiffs on the Dodgers’ 24 swings against the pitch. If he sticks at this level, it will be because his four-seamer, sinker and change-up improve to the point of propping up a plus breaking ball. And in the meantime, he has to keep limiting walks and spot his fastball better when behind in counts.

“I’d been really disappointed in the way that I allowed the free pass in the last couple outings,” Irvin said. “I made it a point this week to make it so that didn’t happen. One walk is definitely encourage. But still room to grow.”

After Irvin exited, Machado quietly took over, trying to hold a manageable deficit intact. But when Roberts hooked Gonsolin at just 70 pitches, the crowd was not kind to Vesia, who came into the game with a 7.84 ERA in the small sample of 10⅓ innings. Ruiz greeted him by ripping a first-pitch fastball over the short wall in the left field corner. With two outs, Thomas, who extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a third-inning single, smoked a double before García knocked him in.

But the Dodgers quickly restored their lead and kept going. They had knocked around the Nationals’ young starter, a 26-year-old with seven outings to his name, for as many runs as they’d need to win. They made Martinez pay for riding Machado and saving his high-leverage relievers for spots that never came. And for good measure, as fans inched toward the exits in the ninth, Ildemaro Vargas hit a ball that flew 382 feet and died on the warning track in left-center.

It was that kind of night.

“A team like [the Dodgers], when you tack on a few and you give them a little glimpse of a chance to get back in the game, they take advantage of it,” Thomas said. “That’s a difference between the really good teams in the league and the teams that are not at that level yet.”

