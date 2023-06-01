Findings of Ja Morant investigation will be announced after NBA Finals

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — The NBA will announce the results of its investigation into Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant’s second handgun video, along with any additional punishment, “shortly after” the Finals are complete, Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Speaking at his annual Finals news conference before Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, Silver said that the league had essentially concluded its investigation into a May 13 video in which Morant appeared to flash a handgun while listening to music with his friends in a vehicle. To determine whether Morant would face an additional suspension from the league, Silver said he and his colleagues in the league office would weigh Morant’s previous history, the “seriousness” of his conduct and “the history of prior acts” by other players, adding that he wasn’t prepared to say whether Morant would be available at the start of the 2023-24 regular season.

“We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information since I was [last] asked about the situation,” Silver said. “We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made the decision, and I think the [National Basketball Players Association] agrees with us, that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of the series to announce the results of that investigation.”

This second video, which prompted the Grizzlies to indefinitely suspend Morant, followed a March 4 video in which Morant flashed a handgun while at a nightclub near Denver. Silver met with Morant following the first incident and eventually suspended him for eight games, allowing the 23-year-old star sufficient time to return to the court for the playoffs after a brief stint at a Florida counseling center. Memphis was subsequently eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Silver said that the NBA chose to delay its announcement until after the Finals, in part, because “nothing would have changed anyway in the next few weeks” given that the Grizzlies have already suspended Morant. The Finals will conclude on or before June 18.

After the league office investigated Morant’s first video, Silver deemed Morant’s behavior to be “irresponsible, reckless and potentially dangerous.” As Morant prepared to return from the suspension, he said he was “in a better space mentally” and committed to being a “better me.” Yet less than three months later, Morant’s appearance in the second video led Silver to reconsider whether the first suspension had been too light.

“For me at the time, an eight-game suspension seemed very serious,” Silver said. “The conversation we had, and Tamika Tremaglio from the Players Association was there, as well, felt heartfelt and serious. But I think [Morant] understood that it wasn’t about his words. It was going to be about his future conduct. I guess in hindsight, I don’t know if it had been a 12-game suspension instead of an eight-game suspension, would that have mattered?”

Silver added that Morant “seems to be a fine young man” and that the league still doesn’t know “what it will take to change his behavior” to ensure that there aren’t any additional videos or incidents involving handguns.

“It’s about now what we, the Players Association, his team and he and the people around him are going to do to create better circumstances going forward,” Silver said. “I think that’s ultimately what’s most important here.”

The first video featuring Morant showing a gun came on the heels of a Washington Post story that detailed two incidents last year in which he and his friends were accused of violent and threatening behavior, including an allegation Morant flashed a gun at a teenager after a fight at his Memphis home.

In the first incident, described in a police report obtained by The Post, Morant and several friends arrived at a Memphis mall after his mother had a dispute with an employee at a Finish Line shoe store, according to the mall’s security director, who described the events to police. The dispute spilled into the parking lot, the security officer said, where someone in Morant’s group pushed the officer. No arrests were made, and no one was charged with a crime.

But four days later, Morant got into another altercation — this time with a teenager. Morant told police that the teenager, a local high school player, threw a ball at his head during a pickup basketball game, so he punched the boy in self-defense. In transcripts of police interviews, the boy told police that after the fight, as he was escorted off the property, Morant went into his home and emerged with a gun in the waistband of his pants, though he did not pull it.

The teenager involved in the pickup game dispute filed a lawsuit against Morant in January, and Morant countersued the teenager for slander, assault and battery in April.

The Athletic reported this year that members of the Indiana Pacers organization believed someone riding in a car with Morant had trained a gun on them, saying they saw a laser beam pointing from the car following a game. The NBA looked into that incident and said in a statement that the investigation “did not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon.”

