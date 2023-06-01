Jeimer Candelario can help the Nationals now and in the future

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Jeimer Candelario is a vibes guy without trying too hard. He smiles more than the average ballplayer. Latin American teammates often huddle by his locker before games, trading jokes in Spanish. But on Wednesday morning, ahead of a series finale at Dodger Stadium, Candelario went into hype man overdrive, engaging anyone and everyone in the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse.

“Hello! Hello!” Candelario said after walking through the door, headphones on, perhaps leading him to use his outdoor voice. The third baseman wished a small crowd of reporters good morning. He called it a “blessed day!” Then he looked a locker over, straight at catcher Riley Adams, and made a prediction for the afternoon: “We’re going to win.”

It wasn’t exactly Joe Namath calling the Super Bowl. But Candelario did make good on his word, helping the Nationals to a 10-6 victory that avoided a sweep. The highlight of his performance: A go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth off a change-up from Noah Syndergaard. The rest: A walk in the second, an RBI single in the third and an intentional walk in the seventh, the sixth time in his career he took first without seeing a pitch.

And the upshot: The 29-year-old Candelario, who is on a one-year, $5 million deal, could be a useful trade chip at the deadline in two months. Advanced metrics consider him a top defensive third baseman. From the left side, the switch-hitter is showing pop that could be attractive to a contending team, assuming the Nationals will try to again recoup prospects for veterans on expiring deals. Unlike César Hernández and Nelson Cruz a year ago, Candelario could be a rental who eventually brings something back.

“I’m trying to concentrate on getting a good pitch to hit,” said Candelario, who joined the Nationals after the Detroit Tigers non-tendered him last fall. “ … I’m thinking ready to hit, but actually I want the pitcher to come to me. I want to be able to swing at strikes, and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

The Tigers cut bait with Candelario after he finished last year with a .217 average, .272 on-base percentage and .361 slugging percentage. The Nationals then signed him as a reclamation project, hoping they could get him back to his 2021 self. That’s when Candelario led the majors with 42 doubles and blasted 16 home runs. His adjusted OPS was 21 points above the league average. He seemed like a staple of Detroit’s plans.

But one down year passed him from one rebuilding club to another. With Washington, he’s been a rock at third, above all else. Asked about Candelario’s offense Wednesday, Manager Dave Martinez instead pointed to a play he made in the ninth, charging to scoop a grounder and throw out the speedy Chris Taylor on the run. Earlier this month, left-hander Patrick Corbin noted how Candelario’s defense makes him more confident throwing inside to hitters.

Since Anthony Rendon left in free agency in 2019, the Nationals have cycled through Carter Kieboom, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Starlin Castro and Maikel Franco, among others, at third. The revolving door has rarely provided reliable defense. But at the deadline, teams are more often looking to add offense. Candelario has seven homers and an .824 OPS as a lefty. As a righty, he has zero homers and a .641 OPS, a stark difference that could narrow any market for him to teams seeking a left-handed bat.

He has typically had more power as a lefty but hit for a higher average from the right side. He also feels close to evening those splits out.

“It’s coming, it’s coming,” he said Wednesday, later joking that the Dodgers intentionally walked him before he was set to hit right-handed. “Switch-hitting is not that easy, brother. When switch hitters have their two [sides] the right way, they go off. It’s not easy to put it together, but we’re working really hard. We’re going to do it, too.”

There was the same certainty Candelario flashed before Washington beat the Dodgers. Throughout the Nationals’ rebuild, it’s been easy to only view stopgap veterans through the lens of their potential trade value. And even if that remains a prudent exercise with Candelario, it feels worth noting that he is good for the Nationals’ culture and young players. So let’s note that right here.

At the mention of Candelario’s name Wednesday, Luis García, the club’s 23-year-old second baseman, immediately cracked a smile. Earlier, Candelario had yelled “Mi hermano!” when he passed García’s locker. For Stone Garrett, a 27-year-old outfielder, he switched to “my man!” and initiated a loud high-five. Reminded of his prediction after the game, Candelario grinned and suggested no one wanted a sad cross-country flight. By the end of the interview, he had one foot up on his chair and leaned in to thoughtfully consider each question. He appeared ready to talk and talk and talk, should reporters stay interested in what makes him tick and thrive in the box.

No one could have made him feel anything but comfortable. And for a team still searching for its identity, there is real value in that.

“A lot of times in the dugout, especially when we’re down, behind one or two runs, he does a great job of getting the energy up and just pushing us,” García said through a team interpreter. “So it’s great having him as a teammate, a veteran guy who’s been in the game a long time like him, to motivate us.”

