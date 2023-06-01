A Heat title is unlikely. But so was Jimmy Butler.

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jimmy Butler has a No. 8 seed in the NBA Finals and wishes you would tell him the Miami Heat can’t finish the job. Better yet — tell him he won’t be the first player to lead a team from the play-in tournament to the title. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Some players love a good challenge. Butler can’t function without one. So, please, don’t give his team a shot against the heavily favored Denver Nuggets. He is prepared to hit you with the same I-know-you-ain’t-talking smirk that he gave Grant Williams, the Boston Celtics’ misguided taunter, in the Eastern Conference finals.

Butler’s approach to the game is much like his approach to life. Show him the harder path, and watch him exert every ounce of energy to get where he’s not supposed to be — whether going from unranked high school prospect to junior college to the first round of the draft or from seldom-used backup with a line-drive jumper to six-time all-star and Olympic gold medalist. Even as a coveted free agent, rather than join a super team, he went solo, seeking out a tribe to lead.

“One of his great qualities is he seeks contact. He never shies away from it,” says Mike Marquis, Butler’s coach at Tyler (Tex.) Junior College, which took a chance on him and provided a springboard to success.

To Butler, contact doesn’t just mean a physical collision. It’s confrontation. It’s engagement. It’s emotion. It’s never dull. He loves it when he makes it to the other side. And he doesn’t do this to gloat. It’s mostly to show himself that it can be done — so he can attempt something else even more outrageous.

He’s in the Finals for the second time in four seasons, a remarkable accomplishment considering that the other marquee free agents in the summer of 2019 — Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — haven’t advanced to the conference finals after forming all-star alliances. Durant and Irving are already on their second teams.

Butler isn’t here by chance. He likes to speak his success into existence by betting on himself. When you have defied expectations as often as he has, it builds the kind of confidence that can be confused with delusion. After Miami lost to Boston in seven games in the conference finals last year, Butler vowed that his team would come back and get it done. On the anniversary of his pledge, it happened.

Before these playoffs began — even before Miami lost to the Atlanta Hawks in its opening play-in game and then rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls in its second, earning the eighth seed — Butler sent a message to tennis star and Heat fan Coco Gauff with an offer of Finals tickets.

“He didn’t say ‘if we make the Finals.’ He said ‘when we make the Finals,’ ” Gauff told reporters at the French Open. “I really like that mentality.”

Overlooked in Houston

At 33, he still plays with a desperation that comes from being ignored at Tomball High, just outside of Houston. His coach there, Brad Ball, thought he had the best player in the area but couldn’t convince college scouts to come watch him work out.

“It’s hard to take chances on guys who aren’t ranked because, if you miss, it can get you in trouble with your boss,” Ball says. “But he was really good.”

Ball has coached gym rats, but he has had just one Butler, whose addiction to working on his game has yet to be matched by any of Ball’s other players. “He’s in competition with himself,” says Ball, now the coach at Olathe West High in Kansas, “to see how good he can be.”

But what separates Butler, Ball says, is his intelligence: “He’s always the brightest guy in the room. He’s always a step ahead.”

During Butler’s senior year, Ball recalls sitting in on an economics class in which students were taught about investing. Butler was a huge fan of the Rockets’ Tracy McGrady and decided he would buy stock in McGrady’s shoe brand, Adidas. Butler’s teacher told him that he shouldn’t buy a stock just because his favorite player wears those shoes. “And I’ll never forget,” Ball says. “We kind of looked at each other. And he was like, ‘If you had bought Nike stock because Michael Jordan wore those shoes, you’d be a rich lady right now.’ ”

But with no colleges calling, Butler wound up at Tyler. Marquis says he got a tip from Texas high school recruiting analyst Alan Branch that there was a player in Tomball who deserved a shot. Marquis drove down and quickly realized he had something special.

These days, the lobby outside Tyler’s Wagstaff Gymnasium is named for Butler and features a trophy case with photographs and a box of cornflakes with his image on the front. Butler was awarded the key to the city in 2018. “Earl Campbell doesn’t have a key to the city,” Marquis says with a laugh about the Hall of Fame running back nicknamed the “Tyler Rose.”

Marquis wouldn’t dare claim he knew Butler would reach this level of success. But he was confident he would find a way to stick in the league after the Bulls drafted him 30th in 2011 out of Marquette. “I knew he was going to outwork whoever his competition was,” Marquis says. “I knew that.”

A pickup pummeling

Butler puts the petty in competitive, but he refuses to stack the deck in his favor. “He’s the type of guy who feels like, if you give him four guys that’s going to play hard, he’s got a chance to beat anybody in the world,” says Jae Crowder, Butler’s teammate at Marquette and during the 2019-20 season in Miami.

At an infamous practice with Minnesota in 2018, Butler, in a contract dispute with management at the time, angrily dominated the Timberwolves’ starters with third-stringers and G Leaguers before forcing a trade. But when Marquis watched the story unfold on ESPN, he couldn’t help but recall a similar incident a few years earlier when Butler, then with the Bulls, returned to Tyler one summer to work out.

Butler was taking it easy during pickup games. But afterward, he was icing his knees in the training room when members of Tyler’s team started talking trash about the shots they hit on him, questioning how he was in the NBA. Marquis overheard the banter and rolled his eyes. Butler didn’t bother responding. He just looked at Marquis and asked, “Coach, what time are we running tomorrow?”

He showed up the next day with some former Tyler players and picked up a walk-on from the current squad. Then he couldn’t be stopped, passing and defending his way to win after win. He wouldn’t score until it was game point, punctuating each victory with a reminder that landfills are cluttered with the trash he talks.

“I told my guys, ‘You deserved every bit of that,’ ” Marquis says.

But Butler didn’t want to leave Tyler’s players with their confidence in tatters. Instead, Marquis says, Butler gathered them afterward, gave a motivational speech and promised that if they won the region tournament title, he would show up to celebrate with them. “He came to the championship game, and we won it,” says Marquis, a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame with more than 700 victories.

Before he made it to Miami, Butler’s demands that he be pushed to the limit came across as abrasive and disruptive. He found himself playing for four teams in four years, with Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia believing he wasn’t worth the trouble when they couldn’t get past the second round of the playoffs. That attitude works in Miami, though. It’s an organization, led by Hall of Fame team president Pat Riley, in which accountability is unavoidable and undervalued competitors thrive.

Last season, during a game against Golden State, Butler got into a dispute with Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra that escalated when Udonis Haslem threatened to beat him up and Spoelstra smashed a clipboard and had to be restrained by several players. Instead of being a disruption that splintered the team, it was just another day with Butler.

“He expects a ton from himself,” Marquis says. “He holds himself to a standard that few others do. … And sometimes that is frustrating when you feel you’ve put more into it than the next person.”

Worthy opponents only

Butler isn’t some bully seeking out the weakest to overpower. He’s a big-game hunter. During his first trip to the Finals, in the NBA’s Disney World bubble, he famously told LeBron James in Game 3, “You’re in trouble,” while serving up a 40-point triple-double. This postseason, during the clinching victory in the Heat’s first-round upset of the Milwaukee Bucks, he showed Jrue Holiday, one of the league’s best perimeter defenders, his point total on the video board and told him those buckets were “on your head.”

Butler takes his work seriously but also finds time to make a mockery of opponents — and himself. He started this season by showing up to media day with gold-tipped hair extensions so he would have the most ridiculous picture for his team bio. He keeps receipts, too. Last postseason, when Miami eliminated his previous team, Philadelphia, he headed to the locker room questioning the 76ers’ decision-making by shouting, “Tobias Harris over me?!”

After Miami routed Boston in Monday’s Game 7 to avoid the ignominy of becoming the first NBA team to blow a 3-0 series lead, Heat teammate Bam Adebayo offered the Eastern Conference championship trophy to Butler, but he refused. “I’ll hold the next one,” he replied.

Laugh if you want, but there’s enough evidence to trust him this time. “He has an amazing ability,” Marquis says, “to rise to the occasion.”

