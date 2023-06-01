Lake Braddock girls find late goal, top Fairfax for Region C soccer title

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lake Braddock defender Lauren Green sprinted toward the box as the high-arcing corner kick cleared the mass of players in front of goal. Just before the set piece, Green had been advised by a teammate to stay at the back of the scrum in case the service went long. Now, the ball was heading right toward her.

It met her in an impossible spot, too low for a header and too high for a kick. But Green, in full sprint, met the ball with enough momentum that it rolled off her midsection and toward goal. It hit the back of the net with eight minutes and 30 seconds remaining, the breakthrough moment in what had been a tense, scoreless evening.

Green’s goal lifted the Bruins to a 1-0 victory over Fairfax in the Virginia Class 6 Region C championship Thursday, Lake Braddock’s first region title since 2005.

Advertisement

“I didn’t even have time to register the ball was coming toward me, I was just running,” Green said. “That ball going in is the best feeling I’ve had all year.”

Both Lake Braddock and Fairfax guaranteed passage to the state playoffs earlier this week by winning in the region semifinals. This meant Thursday’s championship in Burke was more about hanging a banner than advancing to the next stage of the postseason.

It was also a rubber match for two of Northern Virginia’s best teams. The Lions (15-2-2) and Bruins (15-4-0) split the season series. Fairfax pounded Lake Braddock in the regular season, 4-1. But the Bruins got revenge in a 2-0 win in the Patriot District final, Fairfax’s first defeat of the season.

“There were times, like losing to them, 4-1, where this team could have lost its belief,” Bruins Coach David Wickham said. “But championships aren’t won in April. They kept working.”

Advertisement

The first half Thursday was defined by missed opportunity, as both teams earned good looks at goal. The Lions were especially unlucky, hitting two posts and the crossbar in the early going.

In the second half, the Bruins tightened their defense and waited for an opportunity of their own. It arrived with Green’s goal.

“It was a nerve-racking game,” senior midfielder Nayeli Leon said. “It was going both ways the whole night, really could have gone to either of us.”

After the match, Leon recalled a September afternoon spent sitting in the Lake Braddock athletics office discussing season goals with her co-captain, senior defender Talia Omer.

“Way before this season even started, we were talking about winning something. It was our senior year and we thought it was time,” Leon said. “We told people we were going to go win districts and regionals. Now, we’ve done it.”

GiftOutline Gift Article