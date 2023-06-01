Lionel Messi’s PSG coach says star is leaving after season finale

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Christophe Galtier confirmed Thursday that soccer legend Lionel Messi will leave the French club when his contract expires at the end of the season. “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes,” Galtier said at a news conference ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 finale Saturday against Clermont Foot. “This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified. He’s always been there for the team. It’s been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season.”

Messi’s departure was expected. In two seasons with PSG, he has 22 goals and helped lead the team to two Ligue 1 titles, though this season he was handed a two-week suspension that was ultimately shortened to one after he traveled to Saudi Arabia without team permission. Last month, his father denied a report that a “done deal” was in place for the Argentine star to play in Saudi Arabia once his PSG contract expires. Reports have linked Messi to Saudi club Al Hilal, rival of Al Nassr, which in December signed Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo to a contract reportedly worth $75 million annually through the 2024-25 season.

Messi, 35, probably will fetch a similar salary. He is one of the greatest soccer players of all time and in December led Argentina to a World Cup title in what probably was his final chance to represent his country on the globe’s biggest stage. He is a seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, awarded to Europe’s best club player, with the last coming in 2021. All stemmed from his 17-year tenure with Spanish titan Barcelona, which he helped lead to 34 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League victories.

But Champions League success was elusive for PSG in Messi’s two seasons, even though he was joined by younger stars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. In both of his seasons, PSG crashed out of the European club competition in the round of 16, losing its four knockout-round matches by a combined score of 6-2.

