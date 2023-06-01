Mystics show off potential and pitfalls through tough early stretch

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not much could have gone better for the Mystics in their season opener nearly two weeks ago. They sprinted out to a 16-point win over the new super team from New York and showed off what they could be with a swarming defense, fast-paced transition game and a deep bench. The only issue was a poor shooting effort from beyond the arc.

The ensuing seven days showed both potential and a lack of consistency as the team, arguably, played the most difficult opening-week schedule in the WNBA.

“It’s kind of to be expected when you play four games and you barely practice,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said. “Now we get a chance to reassess. But if we want to be an elite team, we’ve got to be better on both ends.”

Four games into the season, the Washington Mystics have yet to truly reveal themselves. They went 2-2 while playing three teams sitting in the top five slots of the standings entering Thursday’s games — Connecticut (4-1), New York (3-1) and Chicago (3-2). Of the four combined losses, the Mystics were responsible for half of them, including New York’s lone defeat. The first three games were played within a five-day stretch, leaving little time for practice after just two weeks of training camp. The Mystics were the lone team in the league to play four games in the first eight days of the season while seven teams had played just two. Not only was it a challenging schedule, Washington went on the road for home openers against the Sun and Sky — games teams are particularly fired up for.

“I don’t like to start seasons off with soft play,” guard Natasha Cloud said. “I want to play against the best, which I think Connecticut is one of the best teams. I think of them very much like us, are teams that are forgotten about when you’re talking about the superhero teams or super teams or whatever they’re called.

“Losing humbles you of, okay, we know what we have in this locker room, but we still have to apply it to the floor every single night. So that was really good for us.”

Offense, especially shooting, has been the biggest issue thus far. The team ranks dead last in three-point percentage (27.0), sixth in field goal percentage (40.7) and 10th in points per game (76.5). The team had a week off between the Sky victory and hosting the Dallas Wings on Friday and Thibault created more gamelike situations in practice this week. There’s been an emphasis on shooting in game settings and getting out in transition off defensive stops.

Washington has leaned on its defense, as expected. The Mystics led the league in points per game allowed in 2022 and currently rank fourth (75.3). They also are second in opponent’s three-point percentage (28.3) and third in forcing turnovers (16.8). The Sky mounted a furious comeback after trailing by 16, but Mystics were able to get multiple stops in a row down the stretch to secure the win.

Offensive strides are needed, but there’s no panic from the veteran group. Thibault has installed new actions that take time for everyone to get used to. Ariel Atkins, for example, is averaging a career low 8.8 points on a career-low 30.6 shooting percentage, but Thibault was encouraged with the looks they created for her against Chicago. She has been a model of consistency during her career and there’s little doubt her shot will return.

“It looked like a first week,” Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne said. “I think that’s the fun of basketball. You can have the same team come back each year and every year is going to feel different and you still have to build those building blocks and go through the beginning steps of learning each other to be able to make the reads, to build and build and build.

“So for us, yes, there’s a lot of the same faces, but a lot of us are different, too. It’s been a few years since we played together. Or we’re older. Different things.”

The first week of the season has been intriguing across the league as some teams that had significant offseason changes have outperformed early expectations. The Sun and Sky both lost former MVPs, but retained some core pieces. Chicago still has a championship-winning coach in James Wade and Connecticut brought in Stephanie White, who has had success in the league. The Wings are 3-1 with a reworked roster and new coach. The Aces (4-0) and Liberty have one loss between them and are living up to their status as the favorites to make the finals after Las Vegas added Candace Parker and Alysha Clark while New York brought in Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot.

“I definitely want to credit the coaches and GMs that had a vision,” ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson said. “It’s obviously much more than just picking pieces and hope they all come together.

“I think there’s a bit of motivation happening as well for a lot of these teams that people aren’t talking about as the super teams have kind of been the narrative in the offseason. All these other teams are coming out with a little bit of a chip on their shoulders with something to prove.”

Washington is certainly one of those teams and the upcoming schedule looks a bit lighter. The Wings have exceeded expectations, but the Minnesota Lynx (0-5) come to Washington on Saturday. That precedes five off days before a pair of games in Seattle (0-3) and one in Indiana (1-3). That’s four straight games against teams that are a combined 1-11.

“It’s absolutely going to take time with Eric putting in a couple of wrinkles and things,” Robinson said, “going away from the pick and roll … which is a style that this team has become very accustomed to. So you have to develop a different type of chemistry in a new system. So even though the pieces are similar, figuring out where the reads are coming from in this makeup takes time.

“But there’s no doubt that you look at the pieces and say this could be a really special team on offense, but in a different way than what we knew this group to do a few years back.”

